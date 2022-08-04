WOONSOCKET – Registrations are open for the Woonsocket Little League’s fall ball season, which will begin after Labor Day weekend and is open to boys and girls ages 8-16.
The league will field teams in its Minor, Major, and Junior/Senior Divisions, and players must be at least eight years old, and not over 16, on or before Aug. 31, 2023.
