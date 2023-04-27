Mount Saint Charles Academy runner Alexander Baeta, right, is caught stealing second base for the final out of the first inning after hitting a two-run single to right to give Mount a 2-1 lead. Tagging Baeta out is Woonsocket second baseman Braylon Guilbeault. The Villa Novans won this D-II matchup, 9-3.
Woonsocket High senior pitcher Jaden Violette fires a pitch last Saturday morning against Mount Saint Charles Academy. He was the winning pitcher, going 5 1/3 innings and giving up three runs on two hits and two walks. He also struck out eight batters in the 9-3 win.
WOONSOCKET – Two intracity baseball rivals took .500 records into their Division II showdown last Saturday morning, but Woonsocket High was able to take advantage of walks and some timely hits and come away with a 9-3 win over Mount Saint Charles Academy on the Mounties’ campus.
The victory was a big one for the Villa Novans, who are fielding a young team this season that was coming off a 2-1 loss to the Prout School and an 11-5 defeat to Narragansett. The Mounties, meanwhile, return multiple veterans and had just taken a 6-5 win over East Providence.
The Novans, who won the Division II-A regular-season championship last year, have been led at the plate and on the mound this season by senior Jaden Violette, who is a two-time First-Team All-Division pick. He started against the Mounties last weekend and went 5 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on two hits and two walks. He struck out eight.
“I’m coddling my pitchers,” said Woonsocket head coach Tommy Brien, whose team entered this week with a 4-3 record. “Jaden went 74-75 pitches, and he’ll pitch on Thursday down in Tiverton. He knows that we’re going to take care of his arm. I want them to know that we’ll take care of them as a coaching staff and keep them healthy.”
Senior shortstop Misael Laboy, who was named the Division II-A Player of the Year last season, is also back, as are First-Team All-Division junior third baseman Michael Cinquantini and Second-Team All-Division junior catcher Isaiah Figueroa.
“Right now it’s three 9th-graders, two 10th-graders, and two seniors and two juniors,” Brien said about his lineup. “In baseball terms, it’s a very young team, especially when you have a 9th-grader starting.”
Pitching-wise, Brien said that his pitching staff also has senior Jeremey Vitiello, who he reported threw a 65-pitch complete game against Burrillville two weeks ago, and promising freshman Patrick Munger, who not only hit a bases-clearing double in the fourth inning to give his team a 5-3 lead in their win over Mount, but also pitched the last 1 2/3 innings to pick up a save.
Another young player Brien has seen immense improvement in is sophomore Noah Levreault, “who’s just tearing the cover off the ball,” he said. “He’s just seeing the ball so well and he’s moved up the lineup. He worked hard all winter at his craft at Upper Deck, and it’s nice having a 10th grader like him in the lineup.”
“There was a big change for him because he wanted to be a catcher with this program, but having Isaiah here for four years, he won’t see that catching spot,” Brien added. “So before the winter started, I told him to get a fielder’s glove and that he would be a left fielder, and he worked like a dog to be that.”
For Woonsocket and Brien, it’s all about teaching and learning the game.
“This is a fun team to coach,” he said. “With the talent I had last year, I was coaching. Now I’m back to coaching and teaching, and I’m excited because I’m teaching again.”
As for the Mounties, who slipped to 3-4 with last Saturday’s loss, their spring got off to a shaky start when they didn’t play well in their season-opening 8-3 loss to Middletown, “but every other game has been great,” Mount head coach Scott Robillard said. “We’ve really done well at the plate, and everything else fundamentally, we’ve also been doing well. I thought (Saturday’s game) was going to be a nice stepping stone because we’ve been on a little bit of a roll, but we fell backwards a couple of steps.”
The Mounties have six returning seniors, and three of the top 12th-graders are third baseman Garrick Godin, who received First-Team All-Division honors last year, and outfielders Deke Mousseau and Connor Robillard, who were Second-Team selections.
Mount also has a number of arms, with Mousseau and Godin leading the way, and senior Brady Garthee, junior Connor Thibault, and freshman Brayden Slack also on the pitching staff. Godin started on the hill in last Saturday’s game and was relieved by Slack and Garthee.
Division II has a lot of parity and is divided into four pods. The last team in each pod at the end of the season will not make the playoffs. The Novans’ pod consists of East Providence, Westerly, and Ponaganset, while the Mounties’ pod contains Barrington, Prout, and Narragansett. Brien said that he expects Barrington to be the number one team.
Robillard hopes his team can get their act together and start beating teams with sub-.500 records in order to put themselves in the best possible position to make the playoffs.
“We have to improve,” he said. “In an 18-game season, you have to correct your mistakes quick, and if you don’t, you’re not going to make the playoffs.”
Both teams have three games this week. Woonsocket, which hosted Barrington on Tuesday night, will travel to Tiverton tonight for a 5:15 p.m. game and then host St. Raphael Academy on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Renaud Field. Mount, meanwhile, traveled to Westerly on Tuesday afternoon, will visit Chariho today at 4 p.m., and will host neighboring Burrillville on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Each team will play their opponents in their pods twice at the end of the season.
