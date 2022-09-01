Junior quarterback Daunte Melton, left, and junior running back Jamaury Barr, right, jog across the end zone before the Woonsocket High football team’s workout last Friday afternoon at Barry Field. Big contributions are expected from the returnees as they will help lead the Novans into their Division II-B season.
Left, among the Villa Novans’ top returning players is junior linebacker Michael Cinquantini, who earned First-Team All-Division I-A honors last season in helping lead the Villa Novans to the Division I playoffs. Right, senior lineman Colin Nickerson, who is a transfer student from nearby Blackstone-Millville Regional, stretches out during the Novans’ workout last Friday afternoon at Barry Field.
Junior quarterback Daunte Melton, left, and junior running back Jamaury Barr, right, jog across the end zone before the Woonsocket High football team’s workout last Friday afternoon at Barry Field. Big contributions are expected from the returnees as they will help lead the Novans into their Division II-B season.
Left, among the Villa Novans’ top returning players is junior linebacker Michael Cinquantini, who earned First-Team All-Division I-A honors last season in helping lead the Villa Novans to the Division I playoffs. Right, senior lineman Colin Nickerson, who is a transfer student from nearby Blackstone-Millville Regional, stretches out during the Novans’ workout last Friday afternoon at Barry Field.
WOONSOCKET – It’s been said that in order to win a championship, you have to win the offseason, and the Woonsocket High football team certainly did its part to put together a productive nine months away from the gridiron.
The Villa Novans’ offseason weightlifting program, which was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic and for parts of last year, was back in full force the Monday after their Thanksgiving Day finale with Cumberland and never lost steam during the winter and spring months.
Woonsocket also captured this summer’s 14th annual George Nasuti Memorial Passing League championship at Burrillville’s Eccleston Field and saw a lot of players make contributions along the way.
“Having a whole offseason under our belt helps,” Woonsocket head coach Charlie Bibeault said last Friday afternoon before his squad’s workout at Barry Field. “We weren’t able to have one last year, and when we finally got together, we had some guys who didn’t even know who their teammates were.”
“A lot of our starters didn’t have a freshman season,” he added, referring to the Novans’ absence from the RIIL’s two-month spring season last year. “They went right from the AYF to Division I football.”
Bibeault has been eagerly counting down the days to the start of the season for several reasons. The Novans currently have 75 players in his camp, meaning they will be able to field varsity, junior varsity and “froshmore” teams, and “our program will have 11 games in the month of September,” he added.
“And we brought almost our whole team back,” he continued. “Offensively and defensively, we pretty much return everyone. We’re excited. We have a lot more confidence this year, we like what we got, and we just had a good showing (in a scrimmage last week) against Pilgrim.”
A season after reaching the Division I playoffs, the Villa Novans will be returning to D-II for the first time in three years, but they certainly won’t be alone. The RIIL’s offseason realignment left just four teams in the state’s top division, Bishop Hendricken, La Salle, North Kingstown, and Central, and moved everyone else into a 14-team D-II.
Woonsocket will join four former teams in Division II-B, Cranston East, Portsmouth, Shea, and South Kingstown, and two D-II holdovers, Barrington and Westerly, and Division II-A will also contain five former D-I squads, Burrillville, Cranston West, Cumberland, East Greenwich, and East Providence, and D-II returnees St. Raphael Academy, which appeared in the last two Super Bowls, and Mount Pleasant.
“We’re not worried about that,” Bibeault said of the realignment. “You can call it Division I or Division II or whatever you are. We’re playing a lot of the teams that we played last year, and we’ll be ready for them.”
Five players who earned All-Division I-A recognition are back, starting with junior linebacker Michael Cinquantini, who earned First-Team honors, and continuing with juniors lineman Alex Herrera, junior running back/linebacker Jamaury Barr, and sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Breillan Roquez, who were Second-Team selections, and Third-Team senior lineman Jared L’Etoile.
Roquez, senior lineman Daniel Sabourin, and senior running back/defensive back Vincenzo Casieri are the Novans’ captains.
Back at quarterback is junior Daunte Melton, who “looks like a completely different kid from last year,” Bibeault said. “He’s improved his throwing motions, what he’s putting on the ball, how it’s coming out, and reading defenses. He got bigger, strong, and faster, and he’s a little more confident, and this is probably going to be the first time in a long time we’re going to throw the football a little bit more.”
Three more players to watch are senior cornerback Jayden Williams, who Bibeault praised for having “a phenomenal camp,” junior wide receiver/defensive back Andre Bell, and senior lineman Colin Nickerson, who is a transfer student from nearby Blackstone-Millville Regional.
The Novans will be in action tonight in the nightcap of an Injury Fund doubleheader at Cranston Stadium, as they will battle Cranston East at 7:30 p.m. in a game that will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the RIIL’s first D-I Super Bowl, which saw the Thunderbolts defeat the Novans, 35-8, in a showdown between 6-0-1 teams.
Woonsocket will kick off its season on Saturday, Sept. 10, at noon by facing defending D-II champion Classical at the Purple’s Morro Athletic Complex, and the following Friday night, they will visit South Kingstown at the Curtis Corner Middle School complex. The Novans’ home opener is on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m. against Shea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.