WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Senior Bocce League will begin the season with an “organizational and practice” session on Thursday, May 5, at 8:30 a.m. at Bouley Field’s bocce courts on 420 Social St.
The long-time league is open to anyone over the age of 50 from any community. League play is scheduled to begin on Thursday, May 12, at 8:30 a.m.
For more information, call Armand Renaud at 766-8438 or 248-5617.
