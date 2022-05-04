PAWTUCKET – After suffering a two-game series sweep to North Providence High earlier last month, the St. Raphael Academy baseball team jumped into the race for the top spot in the Division II-North standings by rolling off five straight victories.
Unfortunately for the Saints, their win streak was snapped last Friday night by the team that began this week atop the standings, Woonsocket High. Thanks to some timely hitting in the top of the sixth inning, the Novans were able to erase a 2-1 deficit and bus out of Vets Park with a 6-2 win.
The victory improved the Novans’ record to 6-1-1, and entering Monday’s action, they held a half-game lead in the standings over Burrillville, which lost to Ponaganset, 5-1, last Thursday and dropped to 6-2. The Saints, who were scheduled to visit Woonsocket on Tuesday night, slipped to 6-3.
“We were on a little tear there,” SRA head coach Tom “Saar” Sorrentine said about his team’s win streak. “We got some key hits when we needed them, but (in last Thursday’s loss), we left a lot of guys on base and we didn’t get the key hit when we needed it. I think we had the bases loaded, and if we get that key hit, the game turns around.”
The Novans took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Saints tied the score in their half of the inning. With one out, Mike Frausto lined a single over the shortstop’s head, and after he stole second, he scored on a two-out single to left by Tim Breen singled to left.
Thanks to three walks, including a bases-loaded free pass to Carson Dupras that brought home the Saints’ starting pitcher, Harold Fernandez, SRA took the lead in the third. Fernandez pitched the whole game for the Saints, as he scattered 10 hits and two walks, but he fell victim to a three-run rally in the sixth by the Novans, who tacked on two insurance runs in the seventh.
“(Woonsocket) got the hits when they needed them,” said Sorrentine. “(Fernandez) is a freshman and he pitched okay. It was 2-1 there for a while, but we just couldn’t hold them.”
In the top of the sixth, leadoff batter Isaiah Figueroa reached base by beating out a slow grounder to first for a hit. He then stole second, and with one out, Misael Laboy was intentionally walked for his brother, Mike Laboy, who ended up getting hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Mike Cinquantini then lofted a sacrifice fly to left that allowed Figueroa to score the tying run, and Woonsocket took the lead when the Laboy brothers scored on Shane Perrico’s base hit to center.
“(Woonsocket) is probably the best team we’ve seen so far,” said Sorrentine, whose team was held to six hits by Perrico, the starting pitcher, and Jeremy Vittello, who got the win in relief. “They can really hit the ball. Every guy that comes up swings. They hit some shots that dropped in and other shots that we caught. They’re a good team.”
In Tuesday’s matchup, Sorrentine was planning to sent junior Jon Quinn to the mound. Quinn was coming off a 17-strikeout game in the Saints’ 1-0 victory over Scituate last Tuesday, April 26, as he held the Spartans to just two hits and no walks and retired the first 18 batters he faced.
The Saints, meanwhile, were no-hit by Scituate starting pitcher Mike Scalzo and reliever Travis Howman, but scored their run in the bottom of the fourth on a throwing error.
“He was injured early, so he was on a pitch count, but now he’s kind of stretched himself out a little bit,” Sorrentine said.
Prior to their two losses to North Providence, the Saints had opened the season with a 10-5 victory over Mount Saint Charles. They completed their two-game series sweep of Mount on April 16 with a 6-5 victory at the Mounties’ field that saw Fernandez deliver the biggest hit of the season, a three-run homer with two outs in the top of the seventh inning. Frausto and Breen also homered for SRA.
The Saints also swept their home-and-away series with fourth-place Ponaganset by scores of 5-0 and 14-1, and before Quinn defeated the Spartans, SRA scored twice in the top of the sixth and seventh innings to post a 10-8 victory over Scituate on April 23.
The Saints’ next two games are against neighboring Tolman, with the first taking place on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Slater Park and the second being held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Vets Park.
