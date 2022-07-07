WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket and Lincoln Little League’s Major Division ages 10-11 all-star teams went into last Thursday night’s District IV pool play game at Lajoie Field with 0-2 records and in dire need of a victory that would keep them afloat in their bids to reach next week’s semifinals.
Unfortunately for Woonsocket, the all-stars had issues getting on the board, as they ran into a very good pitcher in Lincoln starter Ryan Skodras and ended up suffering a 15-2 loss.
Lincoln scored the only run it needed in the top of the first, as Caden Belisle led off with a bloop hit past the second baseman, stole second, and eventually scored on a single to left by Gracin Mackall.
Lincoln eventually extended its lead to 9-0 after 3 1/2 innings of play, and that would be more than enough offensive support for Skodras, who went 3 2/3 innings to pick up the win, giving up just one fourth-inning run on two hits and three walks while striking out seven.
Woonsocket loaded the bases in the bottom of the second on a single to right by Hector Lopez, a base hit up the middle by Tyler Thibeault, and a walk to Jadrian Buitrago, but Skodras struck out the side. Thibault eventually scored Woonsocket’s run in the fourth on a passed ball, and Ino Ortiz came home with Woonsocket’s other run in the fifth.
Woonsocket, which had dropped the first two games of the six-team tournament to Glocester and Scituate/Foster and received a home run from Lopez in its opener, will visit Cumberland in its next pool play game tonight at 5:30 p.m. at Garvin Field. On Saturday at 5:30 p.m., Woonsocket will host undefeated Smithfield.
The District IV’s ages 11-12 tournament, meanwhile, was scheduled to start its pool play on Tuesday with Woonsocket hosting North Smithfield and resume the following night with Woonsocket playing Smithfield and North Smithfield taking on Lincoln.
On Friday at 5:30 p.m., Woonsocket will visit Burrillville, and at 7:30 p.m., North Smithfield will also pay a visit to Smithfield. Pool play will continue two nights later, with Woonsocket taking on Lincoln at 5:30 p.m. at Lajoie Field and North Smithfield hosting Cumberland at 7:30 p.m.
In the ages 9-10 tournament, Woonsocket, which began pool play by facing Smithfield on Wednesday night, will visit Lincoln on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and Burrillville on Sunday at the same time.
