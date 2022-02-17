WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket YMCA Whalers youth swim team improved its SENECY (Southeastern New England Cluster of YMCAs) record to 4-0 on Saturday, Feb. 5, by sweeping a tri-meet against two Connecticut teams in its home pool. The Whalers rolled to a 257-156 victory over the Ocean Community YMCA Hammerheads of Mystic and a 257-63 win over the Hale YMCA Riptides of Putnam.
Eight-year-old Ayomide Ogundare had an excellent meet for the Whalers that saw him place first in the 25-yard butterfly (17.5 seconds) and 50-yard freestyle (40.23) in the boys’ 8-under division. Also enjoying success in that division was Michael Varone, who won the 25-yard breaststroke (40.46) and 25-yard backstroke (30.4).
Mallory Black and Eloise Wensus also won two events apiece in the girls’ 8-under division, as Black captured the 25-yard backstroke (27.12 seconds) and 50-yard freestyle (45.38) and Wensus was first in the 25-yard breaststroke (32.28) and 25-yard freestyle (20.58).
The ages 9-10 division saw Tommy Herring win the boys’ 50-yard freestyle (34.41 seconds) and 50-yard breaststroke (50.88) and Lydia Fowler claim the girls’ 50-yard freestyle (36.37 seconds) and 50-yard breaststroke (51.98).
In the boys’ 13-18 division, 13-year-old Ben Fowler seized two events, the 100-yard backstroke (1:11.82) and 200-yard individual medley (2:41.42), and another 13-year-old swimmer, Sean Mania, captured the 200-yard freestyle (2:03.33).
Woonsocket High senior Nathan Fowler also claimed the 100-yard freestyle (54.95 seconds) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.70) in that division, and North Smithfield High junior Lauren Mania also shined in the girls’ 15-18 division by taking the 100-yard backstroke (1:13.63) and 100-yard freestyle (1:07.97).
Among the Whalers who won individual events on the boys’ side were six-year-old Zachery Socci (ages 8-under’s 25-yard freestyle, 21.77 seconds), Nolan Franzoni (ages 9-10’s 50-yard backstroke, 49.27), Anthony Torres (ages 11-12’s 50-yard backstroke, 52.09), and Hayden Monty (ages 15-18’s 50-yard freestyle, 27.12).
For the girls, grabbing first places were Krysten Vartanian (ages 9-10’s 100-yard freestyle, 1:37.22), Sophia Piscopio (ages 11-12’s 50-yard butterfly, 39.53 seconds), Payton Labonte (ages 11-12’s 100-yard freestyle, 1:13.41), and Julia Simon (ages 13-14’s 50-yard freestyle, 30.13).
Two high school swimmers also won events in the girls’ ages 15-18 division: North Smithfield High sophomore Amelia Boyes (100-yard breaststroke (1:21.12) and Blackstone-Millville Regional freshman Chloe Chofay (500-yard freestyle, 6:15.43).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.