Woonsocket recently celebrated its second straight District IV league championship at Renaud Field, as the ballclub, which contains players ages 15 and 16, walked off with a 3-2 win over Cumberland in the title game. The members of the team, shown posing for a picture with their trophy, are, from left, manager John Levreault, Zachary Barata, Tyler Hurteau, Julian DeJesus, Noah Levreault, Bryan Guy, David Cebellos, Dylan Gilbert, Braylon Guilbeault, Shamrock Thourn, Juleus Perez, coach Kevin Hurteau, Tyler Zapata, and coach Hector DeJesus.
Juleus Perez, left, Noah Levreault, second from left, Bryan Guy, second from right, and Braylon Guilbeault, who have played baseball since they were seven years old and were coached by manager John Levreault, won their fifth championship together. The first title came as members of the Elks in the Woonsocket Little League’s Minor Division; the second and third were as members of the Rotary Club in the league’s Major Division, and the last two were with the District IV champions.
After capturing last year’s District IV Junior/Senior League championship with an undefeated record, the ballclub came back this summer to claim the Senior League crown, which featured players ages 15 and 16, and like last year’s finals, Woonsocket needed to win a close contest in its title game.
Facing Cumberland last Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Renaud Field, Woonsocket walked off with a thrilling 3-2 triumph on Dylan Gilbert’s second big hit of the night, a run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh inning that drove in Zachary Barata and snapped a 2-2 tie.
In order to return to the finals, Woonsocket needed to top Burrillville in their semifinal-round game 24 hours earlier and battle back from a 6-0 deficit in the first inning to come away with an 18-8 win. Braylon Guilbeault and Cesar Vasquez led the way offensively for the defending champions.
“I’m definitely a proud coach,” said Woonsocket manager John Levreault, who has spent nearly four decades as a youth baseball coach. “These players are all friends. They all play high school ball together, and they know what they have to do to execute.”
Woonsocket had ran away with the regular-season title by posting a 10-1-1 record, and finishing in a tie for second place with four wins apiece were Cumberland and Scituate. Cumberland received the second seed in the playoffs because the ballclub held the head-to-head tiebreaker with Scituate. Burrillville ended up in fourth place, and North Smithfield finished fifth.
Levreault was also thrilled to win another championship with his son, catcher Noah Levreault, in his lineup, as well as Joe Greenless, Juleus Perez, and Guilbeault. He had coached those four players since they were seven years old, and together, they won five championships, three in the Woonsocket Little League.
While Woonsocket won the Senior League title, Burrillville-Bren, which won last summer’s ‘B’ division championship, took home another title in the league’s Junior Division for players ages 13-15 by defeating Glocester in the finals.
Tied for first place with 10 victories apiece were Burrillville-Bren, Glocester, and Cumberland-Dean, but Burrillville-Bren landed the top seed in the playoffs and Glocester received the second based on their run differentials.
In fourth place with seven wins was Cumberland-Flinkfelt, and rounding out the standings was Woonsocket-Cournoyer (five wins), Cumberland-Rigano (four wins and a tie), Burrillville-Smith (three wins and a tie), Smithfield (three wins and a tie), and Woonsocket-Ouellette (three wins).
The league, which wrapped up its 12th season, was pleased to welcome 14 teams from six different leagues, and “that’s close to 200 kids playing baseball,” reported Cumberland’s Ed Rigano, who started the league in 2012 to give players that didn’t have a place to play baseball after their 12-year-old seasons “a competitive, but friendly league” to continue their careers.
