Tarik shows off his gold medal
Woonsocket native Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan shows off the gold medal that he won at last August’s World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia. The University of Mississippi freshman took first place in the men’s six-kilogram shot put with a personal-best throw of 20.73 meters (68 feet, 1/4 inch).

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

WOONSOCKET – The sports story of the year in Woonsocket/North Smithfield? Woonsocket High graduate Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan’s dynamic conclusion to his magnificent high school throwing career might end up being the sports story of the decade.

After all, it’s extremely rare to see a high school track and field athlete win a world championship, but that’s what the University of Mississippi freshman did last August at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia.

