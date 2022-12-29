WOONSOCKET – The sports story of the year in Woonsocket/North Smithfield? Woonsocket High graduate Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan’s dynamic conclusion to his magnificent high school throwing career might end up being the sports story of the decade.
After all, it’s extremely rare to see a high school track and field athlete win a world championship, but that’s what the University of Mississippi freshman did last August at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia.
The winner of an astounding nine national titles during a five-month stretch that began last March, Robinson-O’Hagan struck gold in South America by taking first place in the men’s six-kilogram shot put with a PR throw of 20.73 meters (68 feet, 1/4 inch).
That performance put a bold exclamation point on Robinson-O’Hagan’s brilliant high school career, which saw him repeatedly etch his name into the state’s records book in the shot put, weight, discus and hammer, not to mention capture more than his share of state and New England championships.
Robinson-O’Hagan’s last state outdoor meet at Brown University was one to admire, as he convincingly swept the 12-pound hammer (249 feet, five inches), shot put (64-8 1/4), and discus (184-2), and less than a week later in the regional meet, he won his fourth career New England title in the hammer (232-4).
Robinson-O’Hagan also ended his senior year as the top-ranked thrower in the country in the 12-pound (250-9), 16-pound (214-6), and six-kilogram (246-4) hammer and 25-pound (85-2 1/2) and 35-pound (61-3 1/2) weight events.
Here’s a look at the rest of the area’s top dozen high school sports stories that made 2022 a year to remember:
North Smithfield’s Stamatelatos graduates as high school’s first four-time state hurdles champion
North Smithfield High senior Matt Stamatelatos graduated as a four-time state champion in the hurdles. During the outdoor season, he repeated as the state champion in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 39.34 seconds, and in the 110-meter hurdles, he and classmate Ray Marsella went 1-2 in the 110-meter hurdles, as Stamatelatos won the event in 15.49 seconds to nip Marsella by 0.08 of a second.
While Marsella earned Second-Team All-State honors, so did senior Adam Dubois, who took second place in the javelin with a throw of 190-11, and sophomore Nick Lamoureux, who also finished second in the high jump by tying his school record with a 6-foot-4 leap.
Last indoor season’s RIIL track meet at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house saw Stamatelatos capture the 55-meter hurdles in a school-record time of 7.83 seconds. That triumph allowed him to become the third student-athlete in school history to claim multiple state titles.
Stamatelatos also ended his high school career by placing third in the 300-meter hurdles in 39.16 seconds and earning All-New England honors at the N.E. Outdoor Championships in New Britain, Conn.
Talented seniors propel Northmen girls’ basketball team to 17-3 mark, berth in Division III title game
A ‘four-year journey’ for the senior-laden North Smithfield High girls’ basketball team culminated in a trip to the Division III title game at Rhode Island College. But unfortunately for the 2nd-seeded Northmen, who were seeking their first D-III title in a dozen years, they were unable to stop the top-seeded Tolman/Shea co-op squad. Down by a 23-11 score at halftime, the Northmen did their best to battle back in the second half, but ended up suffering a 48-40 loss.
The Northmen, who ended their excellent season with a 17-3 record, were led by senior guards Megan Masi, who scored 18 points in the finals, Calla Puccetti, and Madison Reilly, center Laura Matchett, and forward Sadie Crozier.
Mount Saint Charles/Cumberland/Lincoln co-op girls’ hockey team finally reaches championship series
In its seventh season as a co-op program, the Mount Saint Charles/Cumberland/Lincoln girls’ hockey team finally reached a championship series. But unfortunately, the unbeaten Smithfield/Coventry/Moses Brown co-op team convincingly swept the locals in the best-of-three Division II finals at Providence College’s Schneider Arena by scores of 9-0 and 9-2.
Mount senior goaltender Grace Davenport, junior forward Leah Laquerre, and junior defenseman Brooke Forget were among the players who had big seasons for MSC/Cumberland/Lincoln. The co-op team ended its season with a 6-10-2 record that includes two thrilling victories in its best-of-three semifinal-round series with the Warwick co-op team, including a 1-0 win in the third and deciding game.
Woonsocket High baseball team posts 15-3 record, clinches first regular-season title in 22 years
Very few teams in the state experienced a turnaround season as the Woonsocket High baseball team did last spring. After notching a 2-11 record during the shortened 2021 season that saw the Villa Novans roll out a young, untested ballclub, Woonsocket went 15-3 for its best regular-season record since the team posted that same record during its 2011 and ’12 campaigns.
And that’s not all. Thanks to a 6-5 win over Ponaganset in the continuation of a suspended game in their Division II-A finale, the Villa Novans clinched sole ownership of their first regular-season title since they won the Class A-North crown in 2000.
The Villa Novans’ record was a game better than St. Raphael Academy and Burrillville’s 14-4 records in the standings. The Laboy brothers, senior first baseman Miguel and junior shortstop Miseal, sophomore third baseman Mike Cinquantini, and junior pitcher Jaden Violette were among Woonsocket’s top players.
North Smithfield High baseball team takes home first Division III championship since 2008
After struggling for the past few seasons in Division II, the North Smithfield High baseball team returned to D-III and captured only the second championship in the 54-year history of the program. After taking the D-II championship in 2008, the Northmen had lost in the D-II finals in 2014 and the D-III title series in 2017 and ‘18.
The Northmen seized the regular-season title with a 13-1 record and handily swept their best-of-three semifinal-round series with neighboring Davies by scores of 11-0 and 8-2 to reach the finals and win a thrilling best-of-three series from Classical. North Smithfield won the opener, 4-3, and after Classical evened the series by walking off with a 4-3 win, the Northmen blanked the Purple in the winner-take-all game, 6-0.
The player of that contest was senior co-captain and ace pitcher Cole Skinner, who improved his record on the mound to 7-1 by blanking the Purple on one hit (an infield single to the first batter of the final inning), striking out six batters, and walking four.
Two become one: Mount Saint Charles/North Smithfield co-op boys’ volleyball team win D-II title
It had been only four years since the Mount Saint Charles Academy boys’ volleyball team captured the state championship, and it had been seven since North Smithfield High seized the Division II title. But the two programs formed a co-op squad last spring and proceeded to claim the D-II title with a 20-0 record that saw the team lose just seven sets all season long.
Two of those losses came in MSC/N.S.’s championship match against Westerly, but the co-op squad came out on top of a grueling two-hour showdown at Rhode Island College’s Murray Center by scores of 22-25, 25-22, 25-17, 22-25, and 15-8.
Sophomore setter Caden Sullivan had a stellar match for MSC/N.S. with 41 assists and five kills, and also playing very well at the net were Connor DeSousa (18 kills), Nate Tessier (12 kills), Alvendz Viera Dones (eight blocks, six kills), and Tom Matchett (seven kills, three blocks).
Mount Saint Charles boys’ tennis team takes care of unfinished business, captures D-II crown
After being stunned in the Division II finals last season by Cumberland High, the Mount Saint Charles Academy boys’ tennis team, with almost its entire lineup back from that team, finally pulled off an undefeated season with a 4-0 victory over Smithfield High in the D-II championship match at Brown University.
The Mounties had been 10-0 during last spring’s shortened season before narrowly losing to the Clippers, 4-3, in the finals at Slater Park. This year, it looked like the finals would be a rematch, as Mount concluded the regular season with a 14-0 mark, and the Clippers were the second seed with a 12-2 mark. But 3rd-seeded Smithfield, which shared the same record as the Clippers, ruined the rematch by topping Cumberland in the semis, 4-2.
The first and second doubles teams for Mount iced the triumph, as the number two team of Nick DiMino and Nick Zinno netted a 6-0, 6-1 victory, and minutes later, the number one squad of Adrian DiMino and Nick Rave rolled to a 6-0, 6-3 win. Mount’s other victories came from Matt Zinno in second singles and Michael Burke in third singles.
Mount boys’ lacrosse team jumps from Division IV to D-II, seizes title with another unbeaten record
The Mount Saint Charles Academy boys’ lacrosse team capped its second straight undefeated season, but first in Division II, by rolling to an impressive 17-5 victory over Cumberland in the D-II finals at Cranston Stadium.
This was the third meeting this season between the two teams. Mount was victorious in the first two meetings, posting a 15-11 win at home on April 22 and a 14-9 triumph at the Clippers’ Tucker Field on May 17, but this rematch for all the marbles was not a close one. The Mounties, who wrapped up their season with a 14-0 record, owned a 9-2 lead after a quarter of play and a 15-3 command at halftime and never looked back.
Three players who led the Mounties’ charge were sophomore Patrick Murphy, who scored three goals in the opening quarter and ended the afternoon with five goals and two assists, and seniors Will Lawrence and Andrew Throndson, who added three goals apiece.
North Smithfield boys’ lacrosse team wins 12 games, but comes up short again in D-IV championship game
The North Smithfield High boys’ lacrosse team produced a 12-1 record that allowed the Northmen to return to the Division IV finals, but Smithfield High ended a nine-year title drought by holding off N.S., 11-7, at Cranston Stadium.
The win was the sixth in a row for the Sentinels, who were 13-1 and had split their regular-season series with the Northmen. Smithfield also fell to North Smithfield in last year’s D-IV semifinals.
Unlike last year’s D-IV title game, which saw North Smithfield suffer a lopsided 16-4 loss to Mount Saint Charles, the Northmen gave the Sentinels a battle from start to finish. Senior Max Mattos and junior Brandon Boudreau each scored twice to lead the Northmen, who also received goals from senior Cameron Cabral and juniors Domerick Neri and Logan Whitton.
East Providence High ruins North Smithfield girls’ lacrosse team’s bid at perfect season in D-III finals
After posting an unbeaten record, and winning 10 of its 14 games by eight or more goals, the North Smithfield High girls’ lacrosse team ran into a tough opponent in East Providence High in the Division III finals at Cranston Stadium. Playing from behind for most of the game, the Northmen suffered a 12-11 defeat that spoiled their bid for a perfect season and their program’s first title.
Kate Zonin scored six goals and senior co-captain Jamie Wilkes added four in the finals to lead the Northmen, who defeated the Townies during the regular season, 10-6. The Northmen dominated early and jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first 6:39 of play on goals from Zonin, Wilkes, and sophomore Alina Bienkiewicz, but the Townies then came back to score the next five goals.
Down by five goals, the Northmen went on to score four unanswered goals in the final 10 minutes, but unfortunately, they could not tie or top the Townies.
North Smithfield boys’ soccer team makes history with first undefeated regular season in 43-year existence
The North Smithfield High boys’ soccer team not only clinched its first Division II regular-season title in four seasons with a record of 13-0-1, but the first time in their 43-year history, the Northmen were unbeaten in regular-season action. The tie was a scoreless draw against East Greenwich on Sept. 17.
Three players who shined the brightest in the spotlight were junior strikers Aidan Bienvenue, who scored 25 goals and had 16 assists, and Josh Neves, who collected 18 goals and 13 assists, and senior goalkeeper Sam Beauchemin, who posted a school-record 11 shutouts, including five straight earlier in the season, and stopped 97 of the 101 shots he faced for a minuscule 0.26 goals-against-average.
Unfortunately for the Northmen, who were hoping to make their fourth trip to the D-II title game in five seasons, they lost to Chariho in the semifinals on penalty kicks. After 80 minutes of regulation play and two overtime periods saw the top-seeded Northmen and fourth-seeded Chargers battle each other to a scoreless tie, Chariho topped N.S. in PKs, 3-0.
