LINCOLN – Matt Morrow has spent nearly a quarter century with the Woonsocket High wrestling program, not only as a talented wrestler who graduated in 2003, but also as a member of the Novans’ coaching staff.
He’s seen a lot of teams come and go over the years, but very few who have been as young as this season’s squad.
Wrestling against one of the Division II’s top teams, Lincoln High, in a dual meet last Thursday night at the Lions’ gym, the veteran head coach rolled out a lineup that included five sophomores and four freshmen among its dozen competitors.
As expected, the Lions won the first five weight classes before rolling to a 53-23 victory, but the loss meant very little to Morrow when he took a few minutes after the match to talk about his up-and-coming team.
“We’re young,” he said. “But you know what? I’m happy. We won four matches tonight, and we were missing two our wrestlers, so I’m happy with our performance. I’m just happy we have all this youth, and we’re going to keep wrestling to get better.”
Four of the Novans’ top rookies from last season, junior heavyweight Alex Herrera and sophomores Henry Lewis (126 pounds), Ben Wilcox (195), and Luis Mejias (220), are back from last winter’s team that went 8-3 during the dual-meet season and sent seven wrestlers to the state meet, including senior 113-pounder Abigail Dumont, who also competed in the RIIL meet as a sophomore, Lewis, Wilcox, and Mejias.
With half of their dual-meet season in the books, the Villa Novans are 3-3, with two of their losses coming to Lincoln and Central, which are both 5-1. On Tuesday night, they were scheduled to host another one-loss team, Toll Gate (6-1), and West Warwick, and they will wrap up their schedule next month with meets against Exeter/West Greenwich and Scituate.
The goal is to win at least two of those four remaining meets, “and if we go 5-5, I’ll be excited,” said Morrow. “With all the freshmen and sophomores we have in the lineup? To finish .500 with this team, I’ll be so happy.”
While Morrow has been happy with his Novans’ dual-meet season, he’s been equally proud of their success on the tournament scene. The Villa Novans have competed in last month’s North Providence Invitational, South County Invitational at North Kingstown High, and Pentucket Holiday Tournament in West Newbury, Mass., as well as the Dan Gionet Memorial Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 14, in Pelham, N.H., and lugged home plenty of medals.
The Novans’ top two wrestlers have been Wilcox, who took first place in his weight class in the North Providence and New Hampshire tournaments and second in the South County Invitational, and Herrera, who finished first in the South County and New Hampshire meets and third in North Providence.
As for the Gionet Invitational, the Villa Novans delivered their best all-around performance and placed fourth in the team standings. Lewis also took second place at 120 pounds; freshman Ethan Uttley (132) and Dumont took home third-place medals, and freshman Exael Padilla (132), senior Jonathan Perez (138), and Mejias finished fourth.
The Pentucket tournament was the toughest of the four, but Wilcox, Herrera, and Mejias still placed third in their weight classes.
The Novans will also be in action at the Smithfield Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 4, and while they hope to send as many wrestlers as they can to the state championship meet at the end of next month at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house, another event they have circled on their calendar is the RIIL Division II & III Sectionals on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Coventry High.
The Novans took fifth place out of 25 teams in that meet and also saw Wilcox take fourth place.
“Our upper weights have done very well,” said Morrow. “We’re hoping to do very well, and we’re hoping Ben and Alex can bring home sectional championships, so we’ll see what happens.”
