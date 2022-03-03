LINCOLN – The Woonsocket YMCA Whalers youth swim team was unable to wrap up its SENECY (Southeastern New England Cluster of YMCAs) dual-meet schedule with an undefeated record, as the Whalers suffered a 369-238 defeat on the road to the MacColl YMCA Black Marlins.
The Whalers, who had won their previous four meets, broke four team records in this showdown. Sean Mania shattered two of them by breaking his own record in the boys' ages 13-14's 100-yard butterfly, which he won in a time of 1:02.91, and capturing the 100-yard backstroke in 1:03.32.
Woonsocket High senior Nathan Fowler also captured multiple events in the boys' ages 15-18 division, including the 50-yard freestyle, which he won in a team-record time of 23.64 seconds. Fowler also took first place in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:05.25.
Also rewriting the Whalers' record book was eight-year-old Ayomide Ogundare, who broke Mania's record in the boys' 8-under's 25-yard freestyle by capturing that event in 18.2 seconds. Ogundare also won the 25-yard butterfly in 16.88 seconds and the 50-yard freestyle in 40.67.
Another Woonsocket swimmer who won three events was Payton Labonte, who captured the girls' ages 11-12's 50-yard backstroke (42.35 seconds), 100-yard freestyle (1:12.70), and 200-yard individual medley (3:18.88).
Several Whalers also ended up with multiple victories, including Blackstone-Millville Regional freshman Chloe Chofay, who took first in the girls' ages 15-18's 200-yard (2:24.19) and 500-yard (6:14.31) freestyles, and Lydia Fowler, who seized the ages 9-10's 50-yard freestyle (35.53 seconds) and 50-yard backstroke (44.57).
On the boys' side, Hayden Monty claimed the ages 15-18's 200-yard (2:20.01) and 500-yard (6:21.43) freestyles, Tommy Herring captured the ages 9-10's 50-yard breaststroke (47.96 seconds) and 100-yard freestyle (1:19.05), and Ben Fowler won the ages 13-14's 200-yard (2:26.89) and 500-yard (6:30.18) freestyles.
North Smithfield High sophomore Amelia Boyes also seized the girls' 15-18's 100-yard breaststroke (1:18.20). Sophia Piscopio was the winner of the girls' ages 11-12's 200-yard freestyle (2:31.08), and adding victories in the girls' 8-under group were Mallory Black (50-yard freestyle, 45.8 seconds) and Eloise Wensus (25-yard breaststroke, 30.22).
For the boys, winning events were Michael Varone (ages 8-under's 25-yard backstroke, 26.92 seconds), Mason Black (ages 9-10's 50-yard freestyle, 36.06), and Aidan Bergeron (ages 11-12's 50-yard breaststroke, 54.78).
