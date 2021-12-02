WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket YMCA Whalers youth swim team made a big splash in its first in-person SENECY (Southeastern New England Cluster of YMCAs) dual meet since the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, Nov. 20 by taking a 299-290 thriller in its home pool with its neighboring rivals, the Smithfield YMCA Dolphins.
Each swimmer was allowed to have one spectator in attendance, and everyone on hand saw two Woonsocket YMCA swimmers in the boys’ ages 15-18 division shatter team records. Woonsocket High senior Nathan Fowler finished first in the 50-yard freestyle in 23.9 seconds, and Cumberland High junior Stephen Zerva placed second in the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 1:04.82. Fowler also won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:06.33.
North Smithfield High junior Lauren Mania led the way in the girls’ ages 15-18 division by winning the 50-yard (29.59 seconds) and 100-yard (1:05.50) freestyles and 100-yard backstroke (1:13.38).
In the boys’ under-8 division, Ayomide Ogundare won three events, the 25-yard freestyle (16.94 seconds) and butterfly (20:59) and 50-yard freestyle (40.62), while Michael Varone took the 25-yard breaststroke (36.29) and backstroke (31.39). The girls’ 8-under division also saw Mallory Black take first place in the 25-yard (20.77) and 50-yard (46.81) freestyles and 25-yard breaststroke (32.91).
Finn Hayden and Tommy Herring each won two events in the boys’ 9-10 division: Hayden captured the 50-yard backstroke (44.52 seconds) and freestyle (36.18), and Herring took the 50-yard breaststroke (50.48) and 100-yard freestyle (1:18.62).
The Whalers received big meets from Payton Labonte and Sophia Piscopio in the girls’ ages 11-12 division, as Labonte won the 50-yard (32.87 seconds) and 200-yard (2:45.16) freestyle events and Piscopio captured the 50-yard breaststroke (45.48) and 100-yard freestyle (1:13.53).
The top swimmers in the boys’ ages 11-12 division were Anthony Torres, who captured the 50-yard breaststroke (51.98 seconds) and butterfly (48.30 seconds), and Sean Mania, who won the 200-yard individual medley (2:22.98) and 500-yard freestyle (5:44.12).
