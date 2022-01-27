WOONSOCKET – Competing for the first time in more than a month, the Woonsocket YMCA Whalers youth swim team raised its SENECY (Southeastern New England Cluster of YMCAs) dual-meet record to 2-0 by posting a 269-200 victory over the Newport County YMCA Wahoo on Saturday, Jan. 15, at their home pool.
For the second time in as many meets, Woonsocket High senior Nathan Fowler shattered a team record, this time in the boys’ ages 15-18 division’s 100-yard breaststroke, as he placed first in a time of 1:05.05.
Also rewriting the program’s record book was North Smithfield resident Sean Mania in the boys’ ages 13-14 group’s 100-yard butterfly. Competing in a race with swimmers ages 13-18, Mania broke the record with his runner-up time of 1:04.52 – Fowler had placed first in a time of 1:01.95.
One of the team’s youngest swimmers, seven-year-old Eloise Wensus, won three events in the girls’ 8-under division to lead the Whalers, as she won the 25-yard freestyle (20.36), backstroke (26.58), and breaststroke (35.56 seconds).
Several Woonsocket YMCA swimmers won two events, such as Sophia Piscopio in the girls’ 11-12 division, as she seized the 50-yard freestyle in 33.82 seconds and the 200-yard individual medley in 2:59.95.
Ayomide Ogundare also won multiple events in the boys’ ages 8-under group, the 25-yard butterfly (18.69 seconds) and the 50-yard freestyle (43.0), as did Michael Varone in the 25-yard backstroke (30.78) and breaststroke (35.56).
In the boys’ 9-10 group, Hayden Finn claimed the 50-yard backstroke (42.04 seconds) and butterfly (43.49) and Tommy Herring took the 50-yard breaststroke (49.93) and 100-yard freestyle (1:18.80), and in the boys’ 11-12 division, Anthony Torres won the 50-yard backstroke (47.3 seconds) and the 200-yard freestyle (2:57.92).
The boys’ 13-18 group also saw Mania take first place in the 100-yard backstroke (1:04.85) and 200-yard freestyle (2:04.81) and Stephen Zerva win the 50-yard freestyle (26.16 seconds) and 100-yard backstroke (1:05.34).
On the girls’ side, Shannon Vachon seized the 50-yard backstroke (40.08 seconds) and butterfly (39.8) in the 11-12 division.
The 9-10 division also saw Krysten Vartanian claim the girls’ 50-yard breaststroke (56.55 seconds), Vivian Socci capture the girls’ 100-yard freestyle (1:40.39), and Nolan Franzoni win the boys’ 50-yard freestyle (42.43).
Also winning events in the girls’ 13-18 division were Amelia Boyes (100-yard breaststroke, 1:20.99) and Chloe Chofay (500-yard freestyle, 6:28.66), and placing first in the boys’ 13-18 group was Simon Turcotte (500-yard freestyle, 6:20.32), Gabriel Fowler (100-yard freestyle, 1:04.30), and Ted McGarry (200-yard I.M., 2:55.52).
The Whalers’ next two meets are on Saturday, Feb. 5, at home against the Ocean Community YMCA Mystic Hammerheads and the following Saturday in Lincoln against the MacColl YMCA.
