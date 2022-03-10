PROVIDENCE – Woonsocket High senior Davin Alarie wrapped up his high school wrestling career by winning three of his five matches in the 182-pound weight class at last weekend’s New England Championships at the Providence Career & Technical Academy facility.
Alarie, who earned a bronze medal at the previous weekend’s state meet, won his first two matches by scores of 11-2 and 6-4 before suffering a close 10-9 defeat to the eventual third-place finisher, Connor Smith of Fairfield, Conn., in the quarterfinals. In his opening match of the consolation round, Alarie came back to grab a 7-6 victory.
Also at the meet was Alarie’s classmate, Saliou Jobe, who posted a 2-2 record that included a 6-4 victory in his opening match and a third-round pin in the consolation round of Elliott Humphries of Wilbraham, Mass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.