NEW YORK – Several throwers from the Woonsocket High indoor track and field team took part in the Emerging Elite Division’s weight throw at last weekend’s Nike National Championships at The Armory in Manhattan, N.Y.
The top performance came last Saturday from junior Adam Beaudry in the boys’ 25-pound weight, as he took 12th place by delivering a personal-best throw of 52 feet, 2 1/2 inches.
The following afternoon, the girls took center stage in the 20-pound weight, and junior Amanda Almonte led the way by taking 18th place with a throw of 36 feet, 9 1/2 inches. Also placing in the top 30 were sophomores Angeliea Ortiz, who finished 20th with a 36-foot throw, and Faith Paskanik, who took 26th place with a throw of 34-4 1/4.
The top thrower from northern Rhode Island was Woonsocket resident and La Salle Academy junior Grace Keosykhao, who placed 11th with a throw of 37-11 1/2.
Last Friday, at the New Balance National Championships at The Track, New Balance’s new $300 million facility near its headquarters in Boston, Woonsocket High sophomores Isabella Piette and Adelaide Caron placed in the top 30 in the Championship Division’s girls’ 20-pound weight. Piette took 23rd place with a throw of 42 feet, 9 1/2 inches, and Caron finished 27th with a throw of 41-4 1/4.
Several throwers will be back in action at this weekend’s Adidas Nationals at the Virginia Beach Sport Center in Virginia Beach, Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.