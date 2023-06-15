PROVIDENCE – Woonsocket High sophomore Adelaide Caron earned All-New England honors in the four-kilogram hammer for the second time in her high school career at last Thursday afternoon’s New England Hammer Championships at Conley Stadium.
After placing fourth in last season’s regional meet, Caron earned runner-up honors last Thursday by airing out a throw of 156 feet, two inches. The winning throw of 165-9 was delivered by three-time New England champion and recent Lincoln High graduate Jillian Leahy.
In the three-kilogram hammer, Woonsocket sophomore Bella Piette and Caron captured the top two places with personal-best throws of 178-10 and 169-2. They are ranked 1-2 in the nation in that event.
Also taking part in last Thursday’s meet was sophomore Faith Paskanik, who took 19th place with a throw of 112-8, and in the boys’ 12-pound hammer, up-and-coming freshman Shamrock Thoun placed 20th with a throw of 157-10.
On Saturday, the 76th annual New England Track & Field Championships took place at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, and three athletes from northern Rhode Island were able to place in the top 20 of their events.
Leading the way was North Smithfield junior Aidan Bienvenue, who took eighth place in the 300-meter hurdles in 40.06 seconds and just missed earning All-New England honors by 0.43 of a second.
Mount Saint Charles Academy junior Emmy Belvin also finished 10th in the girls’ 800 in a time of 2:18.47, and recent North Smithfield graduate Samantha Ledger placed 16th in the javelin with a throw of 104-3.
The Villa Novans will send a half dozen throwers to compete in the hammer at this weekend’s New Balance National Championships at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.
Competing in the girls’ Championship Division event will be Caron and Piette; junior Julia Raymond, sophomore Angeliea Ortiz, and Paskanik will throw in the girls’ Rising Stars event, and junior Adam Beaudry will take part in the boys’ Rising Stars division.
