WARWICK – Woonsocket’s Nicole Dioh and Tyler Monahan were among the student-athletes from the northern part of the state who enjoyed outstanding spring seasons for their respective Community College of Rhode Island teams.
Dioh, who was a freshman on the women’s outdoor track and field team, capped her season by placing eighth in the 5,000 meters at the NJCAA Division III Championships at the Hudson Valley Outdoor Athletic Complex in Troy, N.Y.
Dioh finished the 5K in a time of 23:34.69 seconds, and she also placed 15th in the 800 meters in 2:43.14.
In her first season at CCRI, Dioh also ran cross country in the fall and indoor track in the winter. During the indoor season, she placed seventh in the 800 and ninth in the mile at the USA Track and Field New England Championships.
Monahan was one of five members of the baseball team to earn All-NJCAA Region XXI honors, as he received Second-Team recognition.
Monahan split time between catcher and the outfield and led CCRI in batting average (.462), home runs (five), doubles (17), and RBIs (31).
