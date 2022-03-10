PROVIDENCE — The RIIL didn’t present an “Independent Swimmer of the Meet” award at the end of last Saturday’s state championship meet at Brown University, but if one was awarded, it wouldn’t have easily went to Woonsocket High senior Nathan Fowler.
Fowler, who swims for the Woonsocket YMCA Whalers squad, scored 19 points by taking fifth place in the 100-yard breaststroke in a time of 1:03.45 and 12th in the 50-yard freestyle in 23.24 seconds, as he fell short of a top-eight finish by 0.19 of a second.
