Alex Herrera tries to get up
Woonsocket junior Alex Herrera, bottom, tries to break out of the grasp of Bishop Hendricken senior Joe Church in their 285-pound championship match at last Saturday night’s state meet at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house. Herrera’s bid at a state title came up short when Church pinned him in the second round.

 Breeze photo by Kayla Panu

PROVIDENCE – In only his second season on the Woonsocket High wrestling team, junior Alex Herrera found himself competing for a state title in the 285-pound weight class at last weekend’s RIIL Championships at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.

But after pinning his first three opponents of the tournament to reach the finals, Herrera was pinned by Bishop Hendricken senior Joe Church 19 seconds into the second round of last Saturday night’s title match.

