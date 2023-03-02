Woonsocket junior Alex Herrera, bottom, tries to break out of the grasp of Bishop Hendricken senior Joe Church in their 285-pound championship match at last Saturday night’s state meet at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house. Herrera’s bid at a state title came up short when Church pinned him in the second round.
PROVIDENCE – In only his second season on the Woonsocket High wrestling team, junior Alex Herrera found himself competing for a state title in the 285-pound weight class at last weekend’s RIIL Championships at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
But after pinning his first three opponents of the tournament to reach the finals, Herrera was pinned by Bishop Hendricken senior Joe Church 19 seconds into the second round of last Saturday night’s title match.
The Villa Novans, who have seen three wrestlers in their program’s history win state titles, haven’t had a state champion since 2016, but Herrera did everything he could to end Woonsocket’s title drought.
He kicked off the tournament last Friday with a third-round pin of East Providence sophomore Machar Francis, and after he pinned Coventry sophomore Ason Jones 64 seconds into their quarterfinal-round match, he pinned Barrington senior Thomas Marvelli in the semis in 63 seconds.
“A second-year wrestler, to get to the finals, he just had the tournament of his life,” Woonsocket head coach Matt Morrow said. “The way that he beat (Jones) and (Marvelli) in the quarters and the semis, it was a great learning experience for him.”
Herrera’s runner-up finish earned him a spot in this weekend’s New England championship meet back at the PCTA facility, and he won’t be alone. Herrera’s teammate, sophomore Ben Wilcox, also competed in the 195-pound class and qualified for the regional meet by taking third place.
Wilcox posted a 5-1 record that included four straight victories in the consolation round. After opening the tournament with a first-round pin of La Salle Academy senior Alejandro Taylor, he got pinned in the quarterfinals, but he came back to pin his next three opponents and post a 5-0 victory over Cranston West senior Vincent Merlino in the 3rd-place match.
Among Wilcox’s pins was one of East Providence freshman Jordan Carl that took 59 seconds and another of Lincoln junior Aaron Bolduc that took 58.
“To be such a young age, and at an upper weight, and to take third and make it to New Englands is a great feat,” Morrow said of Wilcox, who delivered two pins at last year’s state meet. “We’ll see what Alex and Ben do at New Englands.”
