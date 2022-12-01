Woonsocket’s Ousmane Kourouma, who is a junior center on the Rhode Island College men’s basketball team, entered this week averaging 15.6 rebounds, 13.9 points, and 3.8 blocked shots per game for the Anchormen. Kourouma graduated from Woonsocket High in 2020 and was a two-time All-Division selection for the Villa Novans’ basketball team.
PROVIDENCE – When the Rhode Island College men’s basketball team returned to the Murray Center on Tuesday night for its matchup against Mitchell College, the Anchormen did so with the nation’s second-leading rebounder in their lineup – Woonsocket center Ousmane Kourouma.
The 6-foot-6 junior entered this week averaging 15.6 rebounds per game for the Anchormen, who were off to a 2-5 start. He also became the first Division III player in the country to collect 100 rebounds before the Thanksgiving break, as he collected 14 points and 12 boards in RIC’s 96-72 loss to Bridgewater State University last Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Kourouma has produced double-doubles in six games this season, including the first two. In the Anchormen’s season-opening 73-69 victory at home over Rivier University on Nov. 8, he tallied 13 points and a career-high 24 rebounds, and in a 74-67 loss to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he led the way with 19 points and 20 boards.
He also scored a career-high 21 points and added 17 boards in a 64-58 win at home over Regis College on Nov. 19.
Kourouma is also fourth in the nation in blocked shots per game with 3.8, and he’s second on the Anchormen in scoring (13.9 points per game) and steals (10).
A three-year player for the Anchormen, Kourouma played in 26 games last season and averaged 7.9 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. He also had eight double-doubles, including four in his last eight games.
Kourouma graduated from Woonsocket High in 2020 and was an outstanding player on the boys’ basketball team who earned First-Team All-Division honors as a senior and Second-Team recognition as a junior. He also helped the Villa Novans reach the state finals as an 11th-grader.
RIC’s roster also contains another WHS alumnus, freshman guard Shane Perrico, who graduated from high school this past spring. A two-time All-Division standout for the Novans, Perrico has two points and four rebounds in three games off the bench.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.