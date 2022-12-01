Ousmane Kourouma plays for RIC
Woonsocket’s Ousmane Kourouma, who is a junior center on the Rhode Island College men’s basketball team, entered this week averaging 15.6 rebounds, 13.9 points, and 3.8 blocked shots per game for the Anchormen. Kourouma graduated from Woonsocket High in 2020 and was a two-time All-Division selection for the Villa Novans’ basketball team.

PROVIDENCE – When the Rhode Island College men’s basketball team returned to the Murray Center on Tuesday night for its matchup against Mitchell College, the Anchormen did so with the nation’s second-leading rebounder in their lineup – Woonsocket center Ousmane Kourouma.

The 6-foot-6 junior entered this week averaging 15.6 rebounds per game for the Anchormen, who were off to a 2-5 start. He also became the first Division III player in the country to collect 100 rebounds before the Thanksgiving break, as he collected 14 points and 12 boards in RIC’s 96-72 loss to Bridgewater State University last Tuesday, Nov. 22.

