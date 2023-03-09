Bella Piette weight throw
Buy Now

Woonsocket High sophomore Bella Piette earned Second-Team All-New England honors in the 20-pound weight at last week’s championship meet at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house by taking second place in the event with a throw of 45 feet, 2 3/4 inches.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

PROVIDENCE – Bella Piette joined a long list of Woonsocket High throwers to earn All-New England honors in the weight throw last Wednesday, March 1, at the New England Weight Championships at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house, as the Villa Novan sophomore earned Second-Team honors with her runner-up finish in the 20-pound event.

Piette delivered a throw of 45 feet, 2 3/4 inches to edge the third-place finisher, Narragansett High senior Kylee Bennett, by 2 3/4 inches. The winner was Lincoln High senior and Brown University commit Jillian Leahy, who launched a throw of 52 feet, 5 3/4 inches.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.