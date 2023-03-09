Woonsocket High sophomore Bella Piette earned Second-Team All-New England honors in the 20-pound weight at last week’s championship meet at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house by taking second place in the event with a throw of 45 feet, 2 3/4 inches.
PROVIDENCE – Bella Piette joined a long list of Woonsocket High throwers to earn All-New England honors in the weight throw last Wednesday, March 1, at the New England Weight Championships at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house, as the Villa Novan sophomore earned Second-Team honors with her runner-up finish in the 20-pound event.
Piette delivered a throw of 45 feet, 2 3/4 inches to edge the third-place finisher, Narragansett High senior Kylee Bennett, by 2 3/4 inches. The winner was Lincoln High senior and Brown University commit Jillian Leahy, who launched a throw of 52 feet, 5 3/4 inches.
Also placing in the top 15 were Piette’s classmate, Adelaide Caron, who took 11th place with a 37-foot-10 throw, and Woonsocket junior Amanda Almonte, who finished 14th at 36-11.
Piette, Caron, and Leahy will be back in action on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at the New Balance National Championships at The Track, New Balance’s new $300 million facility near its headquarters on Guest Street in Boston. They will compete in the Championship Division.
Almonte, meanwhile, will join her Villa Novan teammates, junior Julia Raymond and sophomores Angeliea Ortiz and Faith Paskanik, as well as Woonsocket resident and La Salle Academy junior Grace Keosykhao at this weekend’s Nike National Championships at The Armory in Manhattan, N.Y.
They will compete in the Emerging Elite Division on Friday, as will Woonsocket junior Adam Beaudry on the boys’ side on Saturday.
Last weekend, the 35th annual New England Indoor Track & Field Championships also returned to the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, Mass., and North Smithfield junior Nick Lamoureux delivered one of the area’s top finishes by ending up in a four-way tie for seventh place in the boys’ high jump with a 6-foot-1 leap.
In the girls’ 55-meter hurdles, North Smithfield senior and state champion Bethany Marsella finished 12th in 9.08 seconds, and in the girls’ mile, Mount Saint Charles Academy junior Emmy Belvin took 15th place in a time of 5:25.23. Belvin will also compete in the Championship Division mile at the New Balance meet on Sunday morning.
