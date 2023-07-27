EUGENE, Ore. – Woonsocket High junior-to-be Bella Piette claimed second place in the girls’ ages 15-16 four-kilogram hammer with a throw of 154 feet, two inches at Monday’s opening day of the USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships at historic Hayward Field, the home of the University of Oregon’s track and field program.
Piette, who was competing for the Woonsocket-based Ocean State Hammerheads’ throwing club, held off the third-place finisher, Marissa Johnson of Tigard, Ore., by five inches with her final throw of the afternoon.
Ranked 14th in the country with a PR throw of 156-11, Piette did not foul any of her six throws, and her second-best throw went for 152-10.
The winner was Kimberly Beard of Shoreline, Wash., who delivered a PR throw of 176-1 that bumped her from fifth to third in the national rankings.
Piette came into this meet with victories at the USATF New England meet at Fitchburg State University in Fitchburg, Mass. and the Region I meet at Taconic Hills High School in Craryville, N.Y., and she had recorded PR throws twice during that span.
At the New England meet, the Hammerheads swept the top three places, with Piette winning the event with a throw of 155-9 and two of her classmates completing a 1-2-3 sweep of the event: Adelaide Caron finished second with a throw of 153-1 and Angeliea Ortiz took third place.
The Hammerheads also swept the discus behind Ortiz, who took first place with a throw of 97-6, Caron, and Piette; and Piette also placed third in the shot put and fifth in the javelin.
Also competing at the New England meet was Woonsocket High senior-to-be Adam Beaudry, who shined in the boys’ ages 17-18 division. He finished third in the 12-pound hammer with a 165-foot throw, fifth in the discus, and sixth in the shot put.
