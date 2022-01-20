WOONSOCKET – Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan’s drop in the national rankings in the shot put didn’t last very long.
The Woonsocket High senior, who will continue his track and field career later this year at the University of Mississippi, continued his record-breaking season for the Villa Novans by delivering another outstanding effort at last Saturday’s East Coast Invitational at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
Robinson-O’Hagan, who had recently slipped from second to fourth in the rankings, took over the top spot in the country by unleashing a throw of 67 feet, 2¼ inches that broke his own state record in the event, as well as the New England record, which was held by University of Michigan thrower Aidan Felty of Billerica, Mass., by 2½ inches.
“It won’t be long before Tarik is throwing in the 70s,” added Woonsocket head coach Marc Piette.
Robinson-O’Hagan, who is also the nation’s top-ranked thrower with his 81-foot-1 PR, was unable to crack the 80-foot mark, but he still won the event with ease by airing out a throw of 79-5¾. Seven feet behind him in second place was the country’s 4th-ranked thrower, Barrington senior Asher Robbins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.