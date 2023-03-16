ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Woonsocket’s Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan put the finishing touches on a truly remarkable indoor season with the University of Mississippi men’s track and field team by earning multiple All-American honors as a freshman at the two-day NCAA Indoor Championships last weekend at New Mexico’s Albuquerque Convention Center.
Robinson-O’Hagan, who graduated from Woonsocket High last spring after breaking several state throwing records and earning multiple All-American honors, kicked off the meet by taking third place and earning First-Team All-American honors in the 35-pound weight with a throw of 75 feet, four inches.
Not only did Robinson-O’Hagan deliver the best finish at the NCAAs by a freshman in that event since 2013, but he also produced the best finish ever by an Ole Miss thrower and broke the meet’s freshman record.
On the second day of the meet, Robinson-O’Hagan took 11th place and earned Second-Team All-American honors in the shot put by delivering a throw of 63 feet, 11 inches.
Robinson-O’Hagan, who is majoring in multidisciplinary studies, holds the NCAA freshman record in the weight with a throw of 77 feet, six inches, and his PR in the shot put is 64-8 3/4. He is the only thrower in the world to deliver a 77-foot throw in the weight and a 64-foot throw in the shot. He also entered last weekend’s meet ranked third in the NCAA and eighth in the world in the weight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.