WOONSOCKET – The bad news for Woonsocket High All-American Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan last Saturday afternoon was that he didn’t win any gold medals at the New England Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Willow Brook Park in New Britain, Conn.
But the University of Mississippi-bound thrower still enjoyed a fantastic week that would have put a smile on any thrower in this region and beyond.
Five days after exiting Connecticut with runner-up finishes in the shot put and the discus, Robinson-O’Hagan took first place in the 12-pound hammer at the New England Hammer Championships at Providence’s Conley Stadium, as his winning throw of 232 feet, four inches topped the runner-up finisher, Barrington senior Asher Robbins, by more than 18 feet.
The New England title was the fourth for Robinson-O’Hagan, who owns two indoor shot put titles and one 25-pound weight championship in his magnificent career, but he was far from done. He also captured the 6-kilometer hammer with a throw of 220-1 and the 6-kilometer shot put with a throw of 61-2.
In the girls’ hammer, two Woonsocket freshmen stepped onto the awards podium with All-New England honors, as Adelaide Caron took fourth place with a throw of 136-1 and Isabella Piette finished sixth with a throw of 135-7.
In the 3-kilometer hammer, the Villa Novans also swept the second through fifth places behind Piette (154-9), Caron (150-1), and freshmen Angeliea Ortiz (128-3) and Faith Paskanik (120-3).
At Willow Brook Park, Robinson-O’Hagan excelled in the discus and delivered a throw of 186-4 that was only 17 inches behind the winner, Gary Moore Jr. of New Haven, Conn.
But in the shot put, the recent Woonsocket graduate had an off-day and managed a throw of 62-2 3/4 that was more than three feet behind the first-place finisher, Max Klein of Newton, Mass.
Also at the meet was North Smithfield High, which saw a handful of its top athletes grab top-eight finishes, and two recent graduates, four-time state champion Matt Stamatelatos and Adam Dubois, land All-New England honors by placing third in their respective events.
In the 300-meter hurdles, Stamatelatos clocked a time of 39.16 seconds that was a mere 0.1 of a second behind the runner-up finisher and just 0.56 of a second behind the winner, Nate Fletcher of Portsmouth, N.H. In the javelin, Dubois aired out a 182-foot throw, but La Salle Academy senior Max Cute won the event with a throw of 192-10.
In the high jump, sophomore Nick Lamoureux took seventh place with a six-foot leap, and in the 110-meter hurdles, another recent graduate, Ray Marsella, finished eighth in 15.55 seconds,
Robinson-O’Hagan will be among the regional favorites to capture a national championship at this weekend’s New Balance Nationals at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.
