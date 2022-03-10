ROXBURY, Mass. – Woonsocket High senior Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan added to his vast collection of medals last week by capturing the New England championships in the shot put and 25-pound weight throw, but the University of Mississippi-bound All-American swept the throwing events in an unusual fashion – by competing in two meets that took place three days apart from each other.
Robinson-O’Hagan, who was the N.E. shot put champion as a sophomore, took home another regional title at last Saturday’s New England Track & Field Championships at the Reggie Lewis Center by airing out a throw of 67 feet, 11½ that edged the runner-up finisher, Max Klein of Newton, Mass., by 3¼ inches.
But three nights earlier, Robinson-O’Hagan made bigger news at the New England Weight Championships at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house, as he captured the 25-pound weight with a personal-best throw of 85 feet, 2½ inches that shattered the state and New England records.
A week and a half after surprisingly fouling out of the state meet, Robinson-O’Hagan came back with a vengeance and outdistanced the second-place thrower, Barrington senior and R.I. champion Asher Robbins, by nearly 14½ feet.
And Robinson-O’Hagan made good on all six of his throws. He unleashed throws of at least 82 feet on three of his first four attempts, and after he broke the two records with his fifth throw, he ended the meet with an 83-foot throw. His worst throw? It “only” sailed 78 feet.
Robinson-O’Hagan’s winning throw also vaulted him into the fifth spot on the nation’s all-time list, “and he’s like a foot and a couple of inches away from being number two,” added Woonsocket head coach Marc Piette. “Number one is untouchable; that’s Conor McCullough, and he’s at 93 (feet, 3¼ inches), but Tarik can absolutely get to number two. It’s definitely something within range.”
What makes Robinson-O’Hagan’s accomplishment extra special, offered Piette, is that aside from throwing the weight at meets, “he hasn’t been able to throw the weight outdoors at all because the weather hasn’t been good. I can’t let him throw the 25-pound (weight) inside because he just throws it too far, so the fact that he’s chucking it this far with the limited practices is just amazing.”
But Robinson-O’Hagan, who shattered former Barrington standout Adam Kelley’s seven-year-old state and N.E. records by 23¼ inches, was far from done with his day at the PCTA. He went on to win three more throwing events, the 6K and 16-pound shot puts and the 35-pound weight throw.
Robinson-O’Hagan broke the state and New England records in both shot put events, and according to Piette, “both state records were broken by eight feet.” And he also climbed into the top-three spots in the U20 age division’s world rankings with his throw of 64 feet, 9½ inches in the 6K and 57-7¾ in the 16-pound event.
The throw in the 6K, “places him number three (in the world), and our goal for the outdoor season is to make the world championship team for the United States, which is top two in the country,” said Piette. “And in the 16-pound, he’s right now number two.”
“He also surpassed his outdoor marks last year with those throws,” Piette continued. “You don’t usually throw the indoor stuff farther than the outdoor stuff, so that just means that his outdoor numbers this spring are going to be really big.”
In the meet’s final event, the 35-pound weight, Robinson-O’Hagan still had enough left in the tank to produce a throw of 61-3½, which Piette noted was a seven-foot PR for him.
Before Robinson-O’Hagan closes the door on his astounding indoor season, he still has a few prestigious meets outside New England left on his to-do list, including this weekend’s New Balance Nationals at The Armory in New York. Piette, who had neck surgery last Friday, will not be able to coach Robinson-O’Hagan, but he will have Lincoln High throws coach Brian Grant and WHS assistant coach Jay Paskanik in his corner for his final indoor meets.
“I don’t think Rhode Island has seen a kid like this at all in any event,” added Piette. “Tarik has a chance to hold every throwing record in this state except for the javelin, which he doesn’t throw in the spring. We’re looking at a historical run.”
