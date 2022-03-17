NEW YORK – Woonsocket High senior Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan did the absolute unthinkable last weekend in New York by capturing three national championships at two of the country’s most prestigious high school indoor track and field meets.
And Robinson-O’Hagan, who will continue his amazing throwing career later this year at the University of Mississippi, won those three titles within a 24-hour span. Last Friday night, at the Nike Nationals at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, he captured the 25-pound weight championship, and the following afternoon, he claimed the weight title at the New Balance Nationals at The Armory in Manhattan and the shot put title back at the Ocean Breeze facility.
Yes, that’s right, he won two championships within a few hours of each other in two of the Big Apple’s boroughs, which are roughly 28 miles apart, but with New York traffic, require nearly an hour’s drive to get from one place to the other.
“It’s kind of crazy when you think about it,” said Woonsocket head coach Marc Piette. “The Nike meet goes back to 1983 and Tarik is the first double winner in the throws. There had been two or three who had placed first in one event and second in the other, but nobody had ever doubled at that meet.
“And there’s usually not another meet that’s held at the same time, so to see him travel back and forth and win another title?” he continued. “Everyone that I’ve talked to can’t say enough about Tarik’s performance. It was unbelievable. Obviously, he’s ranked number one in both events, but that’s still high quality talent that he went against. You can still not even have a bad day and lose to anybody.”
Robinson-O’Hagan, who was unavailable for comment, nearly came home with a fourth national championship on Sunday back at the New Balance meet, but he took second place shot put with a throw of 65 feet, 2½ inches that was a mere inch behind the winner, Max Klein of Newton North (Mass.) High.
Robinson-O’Hagan’s first championship may have been his best performance of the weekend, as he won the Nike weight throw with a throw of 85 feet, ¼ inches that topped the runner-up finisher, New York’s Michael Pinckney, by nearly 3½ feet. All six of his throws sailed over 80 feet.
On Saturday at 12:30 p.m., Robinson-O’Hagan was at the Armory, getting ready to take to New Balance weight title, and despite drawing fouls on four of his six attempts, he claimed the title on his second throw in a distance of 81-11½ that easily defeated Pinckney, who placed second by more than 6½ feet.
Unfortunately for Robinson-O’Hagan, he couldn’t stick around to celebrate his championship. He needed to rush back to the Nike meet by 4 p.m. to compete in the shot put – Piette noted that three days before that meet, that event’s time got changed from 5 to 4 p.m.
But Robinson-O’Hagan won the race to the Ocean Breeze facility, as well as the event, by delivering a throw of 68 feet, 3¼ inches that he aired out on his last attempt. His only foul came on his second throw, and his first and fifth throws were also good for 65-plus feet.
“Tarik came out early in every single event and hit big throws,” Piette added. “Sometimes when you can get out to a big lead in a competition, that puts the pressure on everybody else.”
Vying for an unprecedented fourth national title on Sunday afternoon in the shot put at the New Balance meet, Robinson-O’Hagan unleashed his 65-2½ throw on his first throw, but fouled his next five attempts, and according to Piette, he had his issues with the circle near the toeboard. Klein, meanwhile, only fouled once and won the event on his final throw.
“Tarik actually had a very good performance if you look at the videos,” added Piette. “All five of those fouls were over 68 (feet), and he thinks that at least one of them was 70. But at the very end, Tarik would keep losing his balance, and that was very unlike him, so for him to say that he was slipping kind of made sense.”
Robinson-O’Hagan has one more indoor meet left on his schedule, this weekend’s USATF National Youth Indoor Championships back at the Ocean Breeze complex, and not only would he like to top 70 feet in the shot put for the first time in his career, but he’d like to also deliver a throw of 86-7½ in the weight that would not only break his PR by 14 inches, but also move him into third place on the nation’s all-time list.
“He’s going to practice all week outdoors and then go to the meet and see what he can do,” said Piette. “It’s going to be a fun meet, and there will again be some competition there, so we’ll see what happens.”
