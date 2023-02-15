North Providence senior guard David Tejada, left, gets ready to play defense as Blackstone Valley Prep senior point guard Xavier Coleman brings the ball down the court during the first half of last Friday night's Division III meeting on the Pride's campus. The Cougars shined defensively and ended the night with 21 steals, five of them coming from Tejada, but the Pride ended up posting a 61-54 victory in overtime.
North Providence High freshman guard Jeremiah Lenus, #5, avoids the long reach of Blackstone Valley Prep senior Liam Carroll and gets ready to put in a layup during last Friday night’s Division III showdown. Lenus matched his career-high with 15 points, but the Cougars fell in overtime to their hosts.
North Providence senior guard David Tejada, left, gets ready to play defense as Blackstone Valley Prep senior point guard Xavier Coleman brings the ball down the court during the first half of last Friday night's Division III meeting on the Pride's campus. The Cougars shined defensively and ended the night with 21 steals, five of them coming from Tejada, but the Pride ended up posting a 61-54 victory in overtime.
North Providence High freshman guard Jeremiah Lenus, #5, avoids the long reach of Blackstone Valley Prep senior Liam Carroll and gets ready to put in a layup during last Friday night’s Division III showdown. Lenus matched his career-high with 15 points, but the Cougars fell in overtime to their hosts.
CUMBERLAND – For a team looking to make a deep run in the upcoming Division III boys’ basketball tournament, North Providence High couldn’t have asked for two better games last week to help prepare the Cougars for the showdowns that await them.
Facing two playoff-bound teams in their subdivision, Paul Cuffee and Blackstone Valley Prep, the Cougars worked overtime on both nights and came away with mixed results. Last Wednesday, they were able to top Paul Cuffee before their home fans, 70-58, but two nights later, before a standing-room-only gathering at BVP’s tiny gym, NP was dealt a 61-54 defeat.
The loss to BVP, which extended its win streak to eight games, was a bitter one to swallow for the Cougars, especially since it may have cost them a chance to earn a bye into the quarterfinals.
Entering Tuesday’s action, the Pride sat in fourth place with a 12-5 record, while NP slipped to 11-6 and into a tie for fifth place with Highlander Charter. BVP was scheduled to finish its regular season on Tuesday night by visiting Paul Cuffee, which along with Central Falls, owned a 10-7 record, while the Cougars were slated to host Davies later that afternoon.
North Smithfield had clinched the regular-season championship two weeks ago with its 16-1 record. West Warwick sat in second place with a 14-3 mark, and a half game behind the Wizards was Moses Brown (13-3).
“I’ve said it time and time again – there’s talent up and down D-III,” said NP head coach Fernando Torres. “Teams are definitely looking to give us our best game, and that’s what BVP did tonight.”
Senior guard Larenz Brantley nearly had a triple-double to lead the Cougars, as he scored a game-high 19 points and added nine rebounds and eight steals. Freshman point guard Jeremiah Lenus matched his career-high with 15 points and handed out six assists, and sophomore forward Kyle Prete scored 10 points and collected eight rebounds and four steals.
Four players scored in double digits for the Pride, with junior center Juan Bedoya leading the way with 18 points, 17 rebounds, and four blocked shots. Junior guard Ethan Sou added 16 points, and senior guard Xavier Coleman tossed in 13.
Junior guard Quentin Blouin also scored 11 points and delivered two of the Pride’s biggest three-pointers of the night. With three seconds to play in the third quarter, he buried a wide-open three to give BVP a 44-38 command, and with 1:53 left in overtime, he swished a trey to give the Pride a 56-51 lead.
Neither team enjoyed more than a five-point lead in the first half until Coleman gave the Pride a 30-23 lead at halftime on a buzzer-beating three-pointer in the corner off a pass from Blouin.
The Cougars, whose 19-15 lead with 4:41 to play in the second quarter turned out to be their final lead of the night, cut their deficit to 35-34 midway through the third quarter on back-to-back layups by Prete before BVP took its six-point lead on Coleman’s buzzer-beater.
With five minutes to play in the game, the Pride upped their lead to 49-42, but they went ice cold from the floor and couldn’t buy a hoop. The Cougars then responded with the next seven points to tie the game and eventually send it into OT.
Bedoya kicked off the four-minute period with back-to-back layups off nice passes from junior guard Dante Lewis. With 2:05 to play, the Cougars responded with a layup by junior guard Ryan Rodriguez off a pass by Brantley, but 12 seconds later, Blouin made it a two-possession game with his final three-pointer of the night.
After a blocked shot by Bedoya, which was followed shortly later by a technical foul on the Cougars that put BVP in the bonus, it looked like the Pride were on their way to victory. But BVP, which went an abysmal 5-for-23 from the free-throw line, missed its next five shots to keep NP in the game.
Unfortunately for the Cougars, they missed their next three shots, including a three-pointer with 50 seconds to play, and Coleman soon sealed the verdict with a pair of free throws to make it a 58-51 contest with 41.3 seconds on the clock.
“We definitely made mistakes, but we played pretty well,” said Torres, whose team ended the night with 21 steals and also saw senior guard David Tejada get into the act with five thefts. “But you have to give BVP all the credit. They played hard, they hit shots, and they executed.”
In last Wednesday’s victory over the Navigators, the Cougars scored just five points in the first quarter, and at halftime, they were down by a 31-19 score. But NP cut its deficit to 44-41 by the end of the third quarter, and ended regulation in a 56-56 tie with the Navigators.
The OT session then saw the Cougars shut down the Navigators and limit them to just two points. Brantley, who led the Cougars with a season-high 20 points, tossed in six of them in overtime, and Tejada and Prete sank three-pointers to spark the hosts. Prete ended up with a game-high 22 points and five three-pointers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.