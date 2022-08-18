In 31 relief appearances with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, Cumberland's Chris Wright is 3-1 with six saves, 57 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings, and a 2.98 ERA. In Richmond's six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs last week in Maine, Wright pitched four innings and retired all 12 batters he faced, striking out four of them.
Among the Cumberland residents who drove 2 1/2 hours last weekend to Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine, to see Chris Wright, left, pitch for the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels against the Portland Sea Dogs were Cumberland High head baseball Jared Cardoso and his 5-year-old son, Cooper. Also on hand for the trip to Portland was Cardoso’s wife, Carol, and their 3-year-old son, Easton.
CUMBERLAND – Chris Wright hadn’t played in a baseball game in New England in more than three years, but the former Cumberland High and Bryant University standout more than made up for lost time earlier this month.
Wright, who is a southpaw reliever for the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, made four appearances on the mound during the Flying Squirrels’ back-to-back six-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Manchester’s Northeast Delta Dental Stadium and Portland Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field.
And unlike the Flying Squirrels’ home games at The Diamond, which has seen Wright often play with his uncle, Richmond resident Jay Peluso, in attendance, Wright took the hill in front of a few dozen friends and family members, who made the 95-minute drive to Manchester and 2½-hour trip to Portland to see him in action.
“I had to finagle 24 tickets for (last Friday night’s) game,” Wright said. “I didn’t need a lot of tickets at the beginning of this week, just because it’s a little bit further (drive) and people have to work and stuff, which makes sense. But this weekend, the amount of tickets that I’m going to have to reserve again ...”
A few hours before he was heading to Hadlock Field for last Friday night’s game, Wright took a few minutes to talk about his 2022 season and his “homecoming” the past two weeks, which he capped last Saturday night by tossing two scoreless innings of relief in Richmond’s come-from-behind, extra-inning 8-6 win over Portland.
And as he did three nights earlier in two innings of relief in Richmond’s 1-0 defeat to Portland, Wright retired all six batters he faced. He struck out three of them in the eighth and ninth innings, and Richmond went on to score twice in the top of the 11th and eventually snap a four-game losing streak.
“It was cool,” Wright said about his flock of supporters. “It felt like home when I saw all those people around, and I got to hang out with some of them, which was nice.”
For the most part, Wright’s fourth pro season in the Giants’ organization has been a very nice one – in 31 relief appearances, he’s 3-1 with six saves, 57 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings, and a 2.98 ERA. But on and off the field, it didn’t start off very well.
Wright’s mother, Michele, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer this spring, but she has been in good spirits and was able to see her son in Manchester. “She’s going to have her last round of chemo, and then the doctors are going to reevaluate where she’s at,” Wright reported.
The Wright family has received a great deal of support from the community and beyond, including the Flying Squirrels, who on Friday, June 24, added a “Crazy Wig Night” to its promotional schedule, invited Wright’s family to their game against the Sea Dogs, and helped raise money for the Virginia Commonwealth University’s Massey Cancer Center.
Michele also threw out the first pitch to Chris, who four weeks later, surprised her by returning home for a few days during the All-Star break, “and I was definitely looking forward to that, which was really cool,” he added.
On the field, Wright dealt with some control issues for the first three months of the season and issued 25 walks in his first 29 1/3 innings of work. But when June turned into July, Wright’s command returned, and he walked just three batters in his next 13 innings.
“At the beginning of the year, (the ball) wasn’t coming out the way it normally had when it came to my command,” added Wright, who allowed just 30 hits in his 42 1/3 innings, but still had an unusually high WHIP of 1.37.
“I was getting myself into some tough situations, but I was also getting myself out of them and keeping runs off the board, and that’s the most important part,” he added. “When you’re not feeling your best, you still have to go out there and put up zeroes.”
Speaking of putting up zeroes, Wright did that in eight of his 10 appearances toward the end of the first half of the season to help the Flying Squirrels capture the Eastern League’s Southwest Division first-half championship and a spot in the league’s playoffs at the end of next month.
If the Flying Squirrels win the Eastern League title, that would give Wright his third championship ring in the last two years. Wright, who went 4-0 with 21 saves and an ERA of 1.00 last season, spent the first month with the Low-A San Jose (Calif.) Giants and the rest of the season with the High-A Eugene (Ore.) Emeralds, and both teams ended up winning their respective titles.
The Flying Squirrels clinched the first-half title (and improved to 40-29) on June 26 by defeating the Sea Dogs at home, 7-2, “and that was a really cool experience,” said Wright. “After that happened, the team got together and celebrated a little bit. It’s good to know that we’re going to have an opportunity to play (for a championship).”
