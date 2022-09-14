PAWTUCKET – Junior quarterback Daniel Wulf had a game to remember in his debut with the St. Raphael Academy football team in last Friday night’s non-league opener against crosstown rival Tolman High at Pariseau Field.

The former Scituate High signal-caller completed 11 of his 17 passes for 255 yards and five touchdowns, three of them to senior captain Moses Meus, as the Saints rolled to a 47-12 victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.