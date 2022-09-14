PAWTUCKET – Junior quarterback Daniel Wulf had a game to remember in his debut with the St. Raphael Academy football team in last Friday night’s non-league opener against crosstown rival Tolman High at Pariseau Field.
The former Scituate High signal-caller completed 11 of his 17 passes for 255 yards and five touchdowns, three of them to senior captain Moses Meus, as the Saints rolled to a 47-12 victory.
Speaking of Meus, he enjoyed a magnificent night that saw him not only catch four passes for 121 yards, but also score a fourth touchdown on the ground.
Senior wide receiver Ethan McCann-Carter also lit up the stat sheet by reeling in six catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and junior running back Aaron Julius also scored his first career touchdown on the ground.
Defensively, sophomore edge rusher Ian Bing led the Saints with a team-high seven tackles and three sacks, while sophomore Damien Ocampo, Meus, and McCann-Carter added interceptions.
Tolman actually held a 14-12 lead in the second quarter, thanks to senior Maurice Hill, who had an exceptional game out of the backfield and scored his team’s touchdowns on runs of 70 and 45 yards. But the Saints came back to take a 34-14 lead at halftime.
The Saints are back in action with a rare Thursday night game against Division II-A foe East Providence High at 6 p.m. at Pierce Field. The Tigers will begin their Division III-A season on Friday at 7 p.m. by hosting Chariho at Max Read Field.
