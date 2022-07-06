PAWTUCKET – After winning its first two games of the American Legion season, the Howard Rogers Post 25 Senior Division baseball team is heading into this month with five straight losses, as last Wednesday night at Max Read Field, Post 25 dropped both games of a doubleheader with Warwick Tree Post 101 by scores of 14-3 and 11-1.
Howard Rogers was in the first game until the wheels fell off in the sixth inning. Post 25 had come back from a 4-0 deficit to climb to within a run, 4-3, in the bottom of the third. But after Warwick Tree came back with two runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings, Post 101 broke the game open in the sixth with six runs.
“That game was more of a learning experience for these guys,” Howard Rogers manager Cory Morel said before the nightcap of the doubleheader. “There were mental errors and stuff like that we have to clean up, but overall, it’s okay.”
This season’s Post 25 program is carrying 13 players on its Senior Division roster and 17 on the Junior Division team, “and we moved our entire junior team that came in first place the last three years up to our senior team,” Morel said. “They’ve all played together, but now, it’s at more of an intense level. Now they are facing men, not kids.”
Playing in the Senior Division, Post 25’s young roster, which doesn’t have many graduating seniors, is facing much older talent, from upperclassmen on their high school varsity teams to even first-year college players.
“(Warwick Tree) is a significantly older team,” Morel said. “The majority of their kids are from North Kingstown High School.”
Besides fielding a young team, which core should be together for the next three years, Howard Rogers has struggled with its pitching depth. The team only has six pitchers, including Andrew Massey, who tossed complete games in Post 25’s season-opening 7-3 win over Warwick Tree on June 18 and 5-3 victory over R&R Construction Post 7 five nights later.
Massey was also the starting pitcher in last Wednesday’s twinbill opener, but he only lasted 3 2/3 innings, giving up six runs on six hits and four walks while fanning two. Warwick Tree collected four hits in a row off Massey in the top of the first to take a 3-0 lead.
Down 4-0, Howard Rogers got on the board in the bottom of the second. First baseman Timmy Breen led off with a single to shallow center, and after he stole second, Joaquin Cardoso walked and John DeCarmo loaded the bases by reaching on an infield error. Massey then helped himself with a perfectly placed two-run double to left to drive in Breen and Cardoso.
But the momentum was snuffed out when DeCarmo tagged up from third to score on a flyout by Kevin Lush, but was ruled to have left the base early and called out.
Howard Rogers then cut its deficit in half in the third. Ian Montanez, on a 2-1 pitch, tripled to right-center, past the dive of Warwick Tree’s center fielder, and scored on Aaron Carrion’s groundout to second.
Post 25 collected seven hits in the opening game, with two each from from Breen and Lush, while in the nightcap, Walney Arache had two of Post 25’s four hits and Montanez knocked in Cardoso in the third with a groundout.
In Howard Rogers’ season-opening win over Warwick Tree, Post 25 rallied for six runs in the bottom of the sixth, as Arache capped the inning with a two-run single. In the victory over R&R, Post 25 broke a scoreless tie with four runs in the bottom of the fourth, thanks to two-out, two-run singles by Easty Gousie and Corey Pereira, and held on the rest of the way.
“In the first two games, we came out hot, but we seem to have regressed a little bit,” Morel said. “Our pitching has not been there, that’s the bigger problem, and our hitting has been okay. We’re a very young team and most of these guys have never seen pitching like this before.”
So far, the teams to look out for are first-place Upper Deck Post 14, which entered this week with a 6-1 record; R&R Construction, which returned a lot of starters from last season, and Gershkoff Auburn Post 20, which is made up of current and former players from Cranston’s two public high schools.
“We are going to go for .500 this year, .750 next year, and then wherever the wind takes us two years from now,” Morel said. “Quite a few teams dropped out of the Senior Division, so every team makes the playoffs. We’re hoping to clean up our act during the regular season and surprise some teams during the playoffs. That’s our goal this year.”
Howard Rogers will play five games during a three-game stretch this week. Today at 5 p.m., Post 25 will play Upper Deck in a doubleheader at Chet Nichols Field, and after both teams face each other again for one game tomorrow at 8 p.m. at Max Read Field, Howard Rogers will take on Riverside Post 10 in a twinbill on Friday at 5 p.m. at Pierce Field.
