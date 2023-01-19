Smithfield sophomore guard Isabella Bettencourt, right, steals the ball from Woonsocket freshman guard Jelysa Moise during the first quarter of Monday afternoon’s Division II game in the Sentinels’ gym. Bettencourt had four steals and four assists in that quarter to help the Sentinels cruise to a 50-24 victory.
Smithfield junior guard Ashley Gagner, #5, plays tight defense on Woonsocket sophomore guard Hayzell Kelley during Monday afternoon’s Division II matchup. Gagner scored nine points, all in the first quarter, to help lead the Sentinels to a 50-24 victory that raised their D-II record to 7-3.
Smithfield junior guard Krista Kasbarian is the lone returning starter back from last season’s team that won 11 games and reached the Division II quarterfinals. The Sentinels, who hosted subdivision rival West Warwick on Wednesday night, will head to Coventry for their next game next Tuesday night.
SMITHFIELD – Only one returning starter is back from last season’s 11-win team, and there are only three seniors on its 18-player roster.
But despite being somewhat young and inexperienced, the Smithfield High girls’ basketball team is off to a 7-3 start in what’s been regarded this winter as a very competitive Division II.
The Sentinels’ seventh victory came on Monday afternoon before a small gathering in their gymnasium. Facing winless Woonsocket, the Sentinels erupted for the game’s first 20 points before cruising to a 50-24 win.
Smithfield had stormed out to a 5-0 start this season, but fell on tough times and lost three of its next four games. The first defeat came on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in a battle of unbeatens against Mount Saint Charles Academy, which stormed out to a 16-0 lead and rolled to a 57-45 victory.
The Sentinels also suffered a 53-47 defeat to East Greenwich and a 35-25 loss to Chariho, and in both games, they saw late leads slip away. The loss to Chariho was very disheartening because they played superb defensively, but scored just seven points in the second half.
“We ran the right plays and we had the shots, but they just weren’t dropping,” added Smithfield head coach Nicole Correnti. “I’m very proud of what they’ve done so far, but we’re still learning how to close games. If they can finish the games like I know they can, I think we’ll be okay and we can compete, but that’s going to come from experience and leadership on the floor.”
The Sentinels’ top two players have been junior guards Krista Kasbarian, who is the lone returning starter, and Ashley Gagner, who was a key player off the bench last season. Also returning is senior forward Natalie Cyr, “who was coming back from surgery on her foot last year, and then hurt it again,” said Correnti. “But she’s back and playing well.”
Rounding out Smithfield’s starting five on Monday afternoon were senior forward Cayley McCurdy, “who’s coming into her own as our other senior (starter) and really helping contribute to our lineup,” Correnti added, and sophomore guard Isabella Bettencourt, who had four steals and as many assists in the first quarter of Monday’s game.
Gagner, who scored nine points in the first quarter against the Novans, also had a big game last week against Cumberland, as she tossed in 13 points to key a balanced attack that lifted the Sentinels past the Clippers, 56-44. McCurdy scored 12 points and played well in the paint; Kasbarian added 10, and junior forward Caitlin Kelley had eight.
Another victory that’s been a highlight to the Sentinels’ season came two days before their defeat to the Mounties. Hosting the Prout School in a down-to-the-wire defensive battle, the Sentinels were able to pull out a 42-40 victory, thanks to a pair of free throws by Kasbarian with eight seconds left in the game that gave Smithfield its two-point lead. Kasbarian ended the game with a season-high 16 points.
The Sentinels, who play in the same subdivision as Prout, Coventry, D-II finalist West Warwick, and last winter’s D-III champion, the Tolman/Shea co-op squad, were scheduled to host West Warwick, which entered this week with a 7-2 record, on Wednesday night. Their next game is next Tuesday night at Coventry.
