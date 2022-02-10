SMITHFIELD – With just one senior listed among the 15 swimmers on its roster this winter, the future looks bright for the Smithfield High girls’ team.
“And I know a few (8th-graders) coming up next year that are going to be freshmen,” said head coach Jennifer Bibeault, “so we’re looking good for next season.”
Yes, the future looks good, but don’t forget about the present. The Sentinels are currently enjoying one of their best dual-meet seasons in their program’s 11-year existence, and last Wednesday, Feb. 2, they won their fifth straight Division III meet by rolling to a 74-18 victory over East Providence at the Smithfield YMCA.
Junior Angelina Chenault and sophomore Taryn Reed each captured multiple events to lead the way for the Sentinels, who received points up and down its roster to improve to 5-1.
“I’m very happy with this season,” added Bibeault. “We have enough girls to fill in the events and that helps. In the past couple of seasons, we’ve had only 8-10, which is not enough.”
The Sentinels’ season got off to a rough start, when on Dec. 15, they suffered a lopsided loss in their home pool to mighty Narragansett. But when the calendar turned from 2021 to 2022, Smithfield ruled its next four opponents, defeating (in order) Rogers, 58-37; Wheeler, 54-40; South Kingstown, 54-40; and Cranston West, 53-41.
Speaking of Narragansett, which is 5-0, owns a 15-meet unbeaten streak, and won its meets by an average of 34.2 points, the Mariners promise to be huge favorites to repeat as D-III champions at the divisional meet on Sunday, Feb. 20, at Roger Williams University.
But in Bibeault’s eyes, busing home with the D-III runner-up plaque would be an excellent way to wrap up a remarkable divisional season and head into the state championship meet that is scheduled for Saturday, March 5, at either Brown University or Roger Williams.
“Narragansett’s definitely the favorite,” said Bibeault. “They fought to go up to Division II, but they got denied, so unfortunately, we have to face them at divisions. But whatever the girls do, I’ll be happy.”
Bibeault was certainly happy with the way her girls swam in last week’s victory, which saw Smithfield capture 10 of the meet’s 11 events, Reed win the 200-yard (2:23.22) and 500-yard (6:27.23) freestyles, and Chenault claim the 100-yard butterfly (1:12.17) and backstroke (1:12.25).
Sophomore Caroline Bosco also captured the 200-yard individual medley (2:44.39) and placed second in the 500-yard freestyle. Junior Rowen McGinnis took first in the 50-yard freestyle (:28.78) and second in the 100-yard freestyle, and freshman Sami-Lee Harrington won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:30.72) and finished second in the 200-yard I.M.
The Sentinels also swept the three relay events. Sophomore Isabelle Bottone joined Reed, Chenault, and Bosco on the 200-yard medley relay team (2:18.11); freshman Veronica Lilly, McGinnis, Bottone, and Harrington swam on the 200-yard freestyle relay team (2:03.27), and Reed, Bosco, Harrington, and Chenault made up the 400-yard freestyle relay team (4:36.23).
Junior Lillie McCormick also placed second in the 100-yard butterfly and breaststroke, and the Sentinels’ senior, Kate Clayman, also swam well in her final home meet.
Unfortunately for Bibeault, she only has four swimmers on her boys’ squad, which consists of seniors James O’Keefe and Keegan Zelano, junior Alexander Enn, and freshman Thomas Phelps. No thanks to their low numbers, the boys have not won a meet this winter.
The Sentinels were scheduled to wrap up their dual-meet season on Wednesday night by battling Mount Hope at East Providence’s Pods Aquatic Center.
