SMITHFIELD – After watching one of the youngest teams in the RIIL – with just one senior and three juniors on its 13-player roster – conclude its regular season with a 14-4 record and come an eyelash away from earning a spot in the Division II finals, Smithfield High head coach Mario Venditelli knew that his young ballclub would be better served returning to the state’s top division.
The Sentinels had spent nine seasons in Division I, reaching the state finals in 2014, before playing in D-II last year, and with five All-Division returnees leading the way on this year’s roster, as well as a solid freshman class, the move back to D-I was a no-brainer.
“I think it’s good for the girls,” said Vendittelli. “We returned almost all our players, and when we were looking at (D-I) and who was moving up, I just felt that it was the right thing to do for them.”
Unfortunately for Vendittelli and the Sentinels, they dropped their first two games of the season. After suffering an 8-1 loss to La Salle Academy in their home opener last Friday afternoon, they went to Providence on Monday to face Moses Brown, but ended up dropping a 2-1 decision.
“It’s going to be a tough year,” said Venittelli. “We’ll have to grow, but they’re looking forward to the challenge. Our goal right now is to stay competitive.”
North Providence was the only team in last spring’s 11-team D-I to drop down to D-II, but joining the Sentinels on the escalator ride to the division are last year’s D-II champion, Scituate, D-II finalist Bay View Academy, the unbeaten D-III championship Burrillville/North Smithfield co-op team, and another D-II team, South Kingstown.
Those 15 teams will be divided into five subdivisions, with the Sentinels joining Cumberland, Scituate, Cranston West, and Burrillville/N.S. in the North, state champion Coventry and runner-up Pilgrim, S.K., North Kingstown, and Chariho making up the South, and East Providence, La Salle, Bay View, St. Raphael Academy, and Moses Brown playing in the Central.
“From top to bottom, there are no easy teams in D-I,” added Vendittelli, whose team will play their subdivision rivals twice and everyone else once. “On any day, you could catch a hot day and beat someone, and vice versa – if you’re not on your top game, anybody can beat you.”
The Sentinels’ marquee players are junior left fielder Lauren Boyd and junior center field Leah Saunders, who earned First-Team All-Division honors last spring, and sophomore shortstop Skyla Oliveira, who was a Second-Team selection. Boyd, who recently won the state long jump title during the indoor track and field season, was also among the Third-Team All-State picks.
Only two seniors are on the team’s 15-player roster, infielder Danielle Tourgee, who also received All-Division honors last season, and right fielder Cassidy Conlin, and two more juniors back are Cayley McCurdy, who is a pitcher and first baseman and another All-Division selection, and third baseman Ella Bose.
If there’s one area where the Sentinels have depth, it’s pitching. Sophomore Haley Ellis, who played first base in Friday’s game, and freshman Ella Desjardins are also on the staff, as is Conlin, who pitched as a freshman when the Sentinels were in D-I.
The two catchers that they will be throwing to are freshman Lily Riggin, who was behind the plate in the defeat to La Salle, and junior Lily Ford. And speaking of 9th-graders, the Sentinels have two more key ones in second baseman Madison Kennedy, who made her varsity debut last Friday, and Suzanne Laflamme.
“Like I said last year, you can’t tell who the freshmen or the seniors are on this team,” said Vendittelli, who also has junior Alana Urizar and sophomore Madison Leboeuf. “They’re a tight-knit, fun group that wants to play together.”
The Sentinels were scheduled to be back to action on Wednesday with a game at Coventry, and their schedule doesn’t get any easier after that. On Friday at 4 p.m., they will host Bay View.
