Left, St. Raphael Academy starting pitcher Emma Martin earned her first varsity win in the circle as the Saints defeated Scituate High, 6-2, last Thursday afternoon at Manning Field. Martin pitched a complete game, giving up two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out nine. Above, St. Raphael Academy runner Chelsea Godin, left, slides across the plate, between teammate Samantha Superczynski and Scituate High catcher Jade Zuena, with her team’s second run of the game in the top of the fourth inning.
St. Raphael Academy starting pitcher Emma Martin earned her first varsity win on the mound as the Saints defeated Scituate last Thursday, 6-2. Martin pitched a complete game, giving up two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out nine.
St. Raphael Academy senior leadoff batter Sydney Duclos takes her lead off second base in the top of the first inning of last Thursday's game. She opened the game by getting hit by a pitch, and after she advanced to second on a walk, she scored on an infielder grounder. Duclos reached base three times and also scored twice.
SCITUATE – The St. Raphael Academy softball team is fielding a young team this season, and according to head coach Ron Labree, the Saints “have a lot of things we need to work on” as they embark on their third straight Division I season.
And that season began last week on the road with mixed results. On Monday, April 3, the Saints suffered a 12-0 defeat to Bay View Academy, but three days later, they received an excellent performance from their new freshman pitcher and used some small ball to defeat Scituate High, 6-2.
“We’re happy, but there are still some things we have to work on and (the players) know that,” Labree said. “We did pretty well (in the field), but there are some things at the plate we still need to work on, and our bunting and baserunning wasn’t that great.”
There are only 13 players on the Saints’ roster, which only has two seniors, but four freshmen, and one of those 9th-graders, Martin, highlighted last Thursday’s win by pitching a complete game, giving up seven hits and two walks and striking out nine batters. Scituate’s two runs came in the bottom of the seventh inning.
“She’s very strong and has a lot of heart,” Labree added. “She works really hard. She listens and she doesn’t get rattled, and that was the thing. A couple of times, there were runners on (base), and she didn’t get rattled. She kept pounding the strike zone. She did really well. I was glad to see her get her first win; it’s good for her, and she’s going to get a lot more wins in her high school future.”
Labree also started another freshman last Thursday, Ryleigh Ouellette-O’Hara, who was the designated player, and “she’s going to be another one that is going to be really good,” Labree said. “She has a lot of heart. She wants to get better and hit the ball hard every time. She’s going to be in our lineup a lot. She has the right attitude.”
As for the rest of the lineup, it was back from last season’s team, which went 12-6 in the regular season and was one of the last five teams standing in the state playoffs. Three of them earned All-Division honors last spring: junior third baseman Sadie Lallier, who also received Third-Team All-State recognition, senior second baseman Sydney Duclos, and junior catcher Gemma D’Orazio.
In last Thursday’s win, the Saints scored a run in the first, another in the fourth, and two in each of the last two innings.
Lallier drove in Duclos with the game’s first run with a slow infield grounder; junior Olivia DeMacedo gave the Saints a 4-0 lead in the sixth with a two-run single, and junior Ava Hill and D’Orazio added doubles later in the game.
Senior Bryce DeGasparre, Hill, and DeMacedo ended the game with multiple hits for the Saints, but unfortunately for them, they also struck out 16 times, 14 against Scituate starting pitcher Kate Nickerson before she exited the game in the sixth with an injury.
“We’re not hitting the ball yet at all,” added Labree. “That’s why we went to small ball (in the sixth inning) and that worked. It’s always nice to fall back on that, but we didn’t bunt that well either. We had a couple of bunts that should have went down and didn’t, but we’ll get it.”
The Saints will host Coventry at Slater Park on Saturday at 6 p.m., and three nights later, they will visit Cranston West at the Brayton Avenue Complex.
SRA, which is in Division I-A, will face two-time defending state champion Coventry, Cumberland, Scituate, North Kingstown, Cranston West, and Bay View twice, and only once will they play the seven Division I-B teams: Pilgrim, Chariho, La Salle Academy, East Providence, Smithfield, Moses Brown, and the Prout School.
“All in all, the pitching and the fielding have been pretty good,” Labree said. “It’s a long season and it’s going to take some time for this team to jell, but they are working hard at practice and they’ll get it.”
