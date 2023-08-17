Cumberland's Ryan Kuncz, shown in action during the Narragansett Swim League’s Marie Walsh All-Pool Diving Meet on Aug. 4 at the Greenwich Club in East Greenwich, became a four-time champion in the event when he repeated as the boys' 13-plus division champion with a score of 96.25. He delivered the meet's highest score for the second year in a row.
Taking third place in the boys' 13-plus division's diving event was Cumberland's Sam Henderson, who produced a score of 73.9. Henderson, who will head into his junior year at Cumberland High, was a Second-Team All-State cross country runner for the Clippers last fall.
EAST PROVIDENCE – Several local divers and swimmers from the Sher-Le-Mon, Abbott Run Valley Club, MacColl YMCA’s Fuller Stingrays, and Kirkbrae Krocs youth teams claimed gold medals with their impressive performances earlier this month at the season-ending Narragansett Swim League’s Marie Walsh All-Pool Diving Meet and Greg Lamoreaux All-Pool Swim Meet.
At the N.S.L. diving meet that was held on Aug. 4 at the Greenwich Club in East Greenwich, Cumberland resident and ARVC diver Ryan Kuncz took first place in his age division for the fourth straight year by delivering the meet’s highest score for the second year in a row.
Kuncz, who was a two-time winner of the boys’ 12-under division, repeated as the 13-plus division champion with a score of 96.25. Finishing third for the second straight year was his ARVC teammate, Cumberland’s Sam Henderson, with a score of 73.9, and taking fourth place was Sher-Le-Mon’s Teddy McGarry.
The meet’s second-best score, which was an 87, was turned in by Sher-Le-Mon’s Ainsley Johnston in the girls’ 12-under division. Rounding out the top three performers were her teammate, Elena Lemery, who was last year’s winner, and ARVC diver and Cumberland resident Hadley Henderson.
In the boys’ 12-under division, Sher-Le-Mon grabbed the second through fourth places behind Mason Fitzsimmons, Andrew Kane, and Maddox Fitzsimmons, and in the girls’ 13-plus division, Sher-Le-Mon’s Alaina Demlis took second place with a score of 72.9, and the ARVC’s Serena Darosa placed third. Kane had placed in the top three in each of the last three years.
Sher-Le-Mon, which under the direction of Walsh, had won 22 straight league championships from 1997-2018, captured the team title with 374 points, topping the Greenwich Club’s 250 and ARVC’s 198.
The following day, the N.S.L. swim meet was held at the Kendbrin Swim & Tennis Club in East Providence, and for the third summer in a row, the top three teams in the meet’s standings were Kendbrin, which also won the title for the fourth time in the last five years, the runner-up Stingrays, and Sher-Le-Mon.
Kendbrin scored 2,097 points to edge the Stingrays by 176, and Sher-Le-Mon scored 1,744 for its highest point total in recent memory.
The Stingrays were led by Kaila DaCruz’s first places in the girls’ ages’ 11-12’s 50-yard freestyle (27.53 seconds) and backstroke (31.31), Keegan Brown’s victories in the boys’ 8-under’s 25-yard backstroke (22.86) and butterfly (17.64), and Jackson Chiappetta’s firsts in the boys’ 15-16’s 100-yard backstroke (51.75) and breaststroke (1:02.83).
Also winning events were Milania Brown (girls’ 9-10’s 25-yard butterfly, 16.64), Alexa Cortes (girls’ 15-16’s 100-yard breaststroke, 1:15.32), Kris Kotnisz (boys’ 13-14’s 50-yard breaststroke, 31.24), Gabe Sanabria (boys’ 13-14’s 50-yard butterfly, 27.31), and Braedon Ando (boys’ 15-16’s 50-yard butterfly, 24.8).
The Stringrays also shined in the relay events and received first places from the girls’ 11-12’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of Mollie Chiappetta, Mikaela Camacho, Tatum Crotty, and DaCruz (2:01.87), the girls’ 15-16’s 200-yard medley relay team of Amanda DeCarvalho, Natalia Kotnisz, Aoife Bourdon, and Cortes (2:04.18), and the boys’ 15-16’s 200-yard medley relay team of Kellen Shave, Simon Turcotte, Jackson Chiappetta, and Ando (1:50.57).
Sher-Le-Mon, meanwhile, received victories from McKenna Musser (girls’ ages 9-10’s 50-yard freestyle, 33.68 seconds), Chloe Blette (girls’ 11-12’s 50-yard breaststroke (34.89), Julia Ames (girls’ 15-16’s 100-yard freestyle, 59.76), and Finn Hayden (boys’ 11-12’s 50-yard backstroke, 33.88).
Three relay teams also won their events: the girls’ 9-10’s 100-yard freestyle team of Mallory Black, Quinn White, Juliette Couture, and Kendal Egan (1:11.03), the boys’ 9-10’s team of Noah Ziniti, Kane, and the Fitzsimmons brothers (1:10.90), and the boys’ 11-12’s team of Tommy Herring, Mason Black, Alex Antocci, and Hayden (1:08.98).
Kirkbrae saw Caroline Richards win the girls’ 8-under’s 25-yard backstroke (20.22 seconds) and butterfly (18.75), Samantha Iacobucci capture the girls’ 13-14’s 50-yard breaststroke (34.85) and 100-yard individual medley (1:07.89), and Holden Brown claim the 100-yard freestyle (48.26) and I.M. (54.72 seconds).
The Krocs also received first places from Arden Harrison (girls’ 8-under’s 100-yard I.M., 1:33.10), Emma Richards (girls’ 15-16’s 50-yard butterfly, 28.5 seconds), Carter Trinh (boys’ 9-10’s 100-yard I.M., 1:23.21), and Luke Richards (boys’ 13-14’s 50-yard backstroke, 28.64 seconds).
Placing first for the ARVC were Simone Rocheleau (girls’ 8-under’s 25-yard freestyle, 16.01 seconds) and Holden Ferris (boys’ 9-10’s 25-yard backstroke, 19.13 seconds).
