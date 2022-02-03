CUMBERLAND – The Knights of Columbus St. John Vianney Council No. 12312 is sponsoring a youth free throw championship, which will take place from 9-11 a.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island on James J. McKee Way, and all boys and girls ages 9-14 are invited to this local competition.
The winners of this annual event will advance to the district competition. Entrants may participate in only one local competition; they will compete in their respective age divisions, and they are required to provide proof of their age and written parental consent at the event.
Visit www.uknight.org/CouncilSite/index.asp?CNO=12312 for more information.
