WOONSOCKET – All-day confessions will be held at St. Joseph Church, 1200 Mendon Road, on Saturday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The day provides local Catholics the opportunity to go to confession on a day specifically designed to alleviate any uneasiness they may have about confessing. The all day confessions event is designed to address the fears that many people have about returning to this sacrament after years away.
Volunteers will be available to answer questions, written instructions will be provided, and four priests will be available at all times, several of them speaking multiple languages. Over a dozen local priests in total take part in the day. Each confessional is equipped for both screen and face-to-face options.
Signs will be posted to clearly indicate where to wait, and music will be playing to ensure that voices will not be heard by others. Call the church at 401-766-0626 for more information.
