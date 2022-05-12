BLACKSTONE – St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Paul’s and St. Theresa’s churches will host annual spring plant sales at each church.
At St. Paul’s Church, 48 St. Paul St., the sale will be held on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, May 22, from 8 a.m. to noon.
At St. Theresa’s Church, 630 Rathbun St., the sale will be held on Saturday, May 21, from 3 to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Proceeds go toward helping Blackstone residents in need.
