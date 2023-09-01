PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and Rhode Island Department of Health have announced in a press release the fifth detection of West Nile virus in a mosquito sample collected in the state this summer.

The additional mosquito sample testing positive for WNV was collected in Cranston on Aug. 21. As announced earlier this week, the first detection of Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus in Rhode Island in 2023 came from a mosquito sample collected in Glocester and the state’s fourth WNV detection came from a mosquito sample collected in Barrington. Overall, DEM collected 195 samples of mosquitoes from 25 traps set statewide on Aug. 21. All other samples tested negative for WNV and EEE.

