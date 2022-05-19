CUMBERLAND – The town’s annual street sweeping operations have been delayed somewhat due to one of two sweepers, the older one, breaking down on multiple occasions, but Highway Supt. Dennis Vadenais said he expects to play some catch-up.
Vadenais said the older sweeper was to be back in play after an air conditioning issue this week, starting back in the area of England and Bryant streets off Dexter Street parallel with the area of Angelo’s Palace Pizza and Stop & Shop on Mendon Road.
Further north, the newer sweeper was in the area of Little Pond County Road this week and should be to Broadview Acres by the end of the week, said Vadenais.
The Town Council year authorized Mayor Jeff Mutter to purchase a new street sweeper, the first such purchase of new equipment in about 15 years. Officials said at the time that sweeping traditionally extended into June or July when only one sweeper was on the road.
Cumberland has 168 miles of local roadway to clear each spring.
Though Mayor Jeff Mutter said this week that crews used a lot of product on the roads over the winter, which may be slowing down the effort, Vadenais said the department used a lot of salt but didn’t go through a lot of sand.
The state is also a bit behind in its sweeping efforts, said Vadenais, still working on Mendon Road and yet to get to High Street, Broad Street, and Manville Hill Road. Once the town gets caught up, he said, crews will sometimes “tune up some of the state roads ourselves with the new street sweeper” to make them look a little extra nice.
