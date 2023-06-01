My ideal summer day is to sit at an outdoor cafe with some books and a journal to write in. I would get there very early in the morning, when the birds chirp the loudest and the air is the coolest and I would get a chai latte and a pastry from the cafe.
Then I would hunt for a vacant outdoor table, away from the sun glare, and once I find one, I wipe it down with my Lysol wipes and settle down on the chair. I’d then start sipping the latte slowly and open up the journal to write out my thoughts about being there or anything else I want to get off my chest.
And then a bird would chirp, and I’d get distracted by it when it lands a few feet from where I’m sitting. And I’d stare at the bird, at its magnificent colors and delicate chirping until I forget what I was actually writing about in the first place.
So I’ll sip more of my drink and look around at life all around me, of people walking by or waving hello to one another or sitting at other tables doing the exact same thing that I am trying to do. And it makes me feel like I am a part of something bigger, even if I am there alone.
I started going to L’artisan Bakery last summer but eventually found a few other spots that grew on me, like New Harvest Coffee Roasters and Riff Raff Bookstore and Bar. Every place has a different feel and I enjoy having a different experience depending on where I am at.
While it’s hard to pick a favorite, L’artisan is high up on the list because of their near perfect chai latte. There’s nothing better than taking a full, warm sip before turning the page of your book, no matter how hot it is outside. Being in a state of summertime cafe bliss keeps your mind off of the hot weather, especially if it is early morning.
