Sport XL

The Sport XL speaker.

CUMBERLAND – Local company Ion Audio LLC, of 200 Scenic View Drive in Cumberland, is offering the perfect gift for those who enjoy the outdoors and may be a little harder to please.

The Sport XL high-powered all-weather rechargeable portable outdoor Bluetooth speaker comes at a cost of $169.99, available at Best Buy.

