CUMBERLAND – Farmer Alex Marszalkowski was starting to grow concerned as thousands of tulips refused to show their face this spring, thinking at first that they must just be delayed by the cold and rainy weather.
But after finally deciding to check on the situation by digging some of them up. Marszalkowski, of Adams Farm in Cumberland, discovered the worst: 98 percent of the crop is completely ruined, rotted beneath the ground, many bulbs with a fungus on them, and any flowers that are coming up “are all disheveled.”
“We’ll have to get very creative to salvage the season, but that comes with the territory of being a farmer,” he told The Breeze.
Marszalkowski had been holding off on advertising the tulips, and now he’s glad he did. “Unbelievable,” he said.
When Adams Farm first planned to open for a spring season two years ago, the pandemic hit and forced them to stay closed. Marzalkowski donated that entire first crop of tulips to nurses and first responders.
Last year saw a bumper crop, and the farm did very well with them, pairing sales with children’s activities to attract crowds all spring.
But then came this spring, and a season’s worth of profits rotted before it could get off the ground, likely aided by cold and extra moisture.
“That’s the thing with farming,” said Marszalkowski, who also works as a state representative serving Cumberland, adding that one crop can do fine and a crop a field over can be ruined in a blink.
“It’s the perfect set of circumstances,” he said.
Marszalkowski said his parents always told him growing up that this was the reality of farming the land, with some years being an almost total loss.
Without tulips to sell this year, Marszalkowski said he’s yet to decide what direction to go. He’s been brainstorming new items to offer, but said he doesn’t like selling items that aren’t produced directly on the farm in the far northeast corner of town on Sumner Brown Road.
Marszalkowski said he hasn’t heard the same kind of horror story about the tulips at the only other real tulip farm in the area, Wicked Tulips Flower Farm in Exeter, and better-draining sandy soil might be the answer there.
“It’s all about the soil,” he said.
The farmer said he’s still planning to reopen April 30 as announced, but it may just be with children’s activities and maybe something like a pop-up craft beer stand for the adults. He said many people are still looking for fun things to get out and do as a family, so going all in on family activities from past years such as hayrides and duck races may be the direction to go.
“I have to get creative,” he said. “I’ve got to figure out something else to do or sell. You just have to trudge forward.”
