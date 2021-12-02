Local businesses are experiencing a shortage of Christmas trees they say will likely lead to higher consumer costs and the best trees running out early.
Julie Fitzgerald, of Attleboro Farms at the Cumberland/North Attleboro border, said she and others anticipated Christmas tree shortages for a variety of reasons. Attleboro Farms does not grow its own trees, but imports them from Canada. She said many independent family Christmas tree farms in Canada have sold all of their trees to major distributors. This year is proving difficult to find trees, she said, and she does not expect to have the number available that the farm typically does.
“Trying to find trees is hard. Other friends in the industry are having a hard time also,” Fitzgerald said.
She said she is unsure how the shortage will affect tree costs at Attleboro Farm. Everything costs more these days, right down to shipping. As of mid-November, Fitzgerald said the farm had not received confirmation from its tree source yet, though she expected trees to arrive at the farm right around Thanksgiving.
“The report from people is that they will be less fabulous trees,” she said.
Fitzgerald said the shortage stems from three main causes, including a recession a few years back that caused Canadian farmers to plant fewer crops, a drought that prevented trees from growing or being cut, and a large snow year a few years back that shortened the cutting window.
“All these impact things that make it really difficult and unpredictable,” Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald said everything else at the farm will be the same as last year, including custom decorated wreaths, greens and poinsettias for the season.
As for Christmas trees, Fitzgerald said to come early if looking for a real tree.
“Once they’re gone, they’re gone for the season,” she said.
Lockwood Christmas Tree Farm in Scituate is one of many local farms that will have a shortened season due to low stock of trees. Patricia Lockwood said their “choose and cut” farm was one of few that remained open last year.
Last year, she said she and her family were bombarded with requests for trees, and ended up prematurely cutting trees that would have joined this year’s stock.
“We felt bad, people were showing up in tears because they did not have trees. This year we’re paying the price,” she said.
Lockwood said she will not be making the same mistake this year, and will have a limited stock of trees. She said she hopes people will be able to find trees at larger farms.
On average, Christmas trees take about 10 years to grow to the average height of 6-9 feet. She said this year is going to be tough on everybody, and expects to see tree prices reflective of the shortage.
Rick Miller, owner of Millers Family Farm in North Attleboro, Mass., has been noticing a shortage in Christmas trees this year and does not expect the outlook on Christmas tree farming to get better in years to come.
“It’s becoming a problem more and more every year for us and for everybody, not just us, trying to find enough trees and then also trying to grow them,” Miller said. “We’re fortunate to have them. We’ve been getting a lot of calls from people who usually get them from someone else but can’t this year. There is a shortage of them this year.”
Miller said the weather plays a big role in growing Christmas trees and if the weather is poor, it can wipe out entire fields before people can cut them down. He said he knew of a Christmas tree farm in Maine that got buried in snow just before they were able to cut the trees down and the entire field was lost for the year.
Another reason Miller said he believes Christmas trees are in short supply this year is because of regulations on trucking. Miller, who has his Department of Transportation license and is able to drive trucks, said he now has to go to a chiropractor to get a physical to be able to keep his license, and his doctor can’t give him the physical.
“Regulations are getting harder. I’m not saying they are not needed but they are getting a bit ridiculous,” Miller said. “So it adds another cost. It adds a day or half a day of missing work because you have to go somewhere else. It’s becoming harder and harder to drive a truck, and without trucks, you can’t move anything.”
According to Miller, another reason for the Christmas tree shortage is that owners of a lot of farms are retiring, especially up in Maine and Canada where his business gets many of its trees from.
“When you talk about a farm around here, we may have 3,000 or 4,000 trees. When you’re talking about farms where these pre-cut trees come from, they have 300,000, 400,000 trees,” Miller said. “So you can just imagine, you have hundreds of acres you need to go out and clear-cut a field and then replant them. It’s a lot of work.”
Miller said he has found that a lot of the younger generation also are not interested in going into the field of Christmas tree farming, so he is unsure of what will happen in years to come.
Miller said the prices of Christmas trees have been increasing over time. This year, due to there being a shortage, he expects the prices to be much higher than normal.
“This year I haven’t even asked what the pricings are going to be on the pre-cut trees. We are just very, very fortunate to be able to get trees and at this point. We’ll take whatever they have and price them accordingly,” Miller said. “I’ve already told the guys, we’re not going to take advantage of people; we’re going to do the best with what we have and see if it happens again next year.”
Millers Farm opened for the season on Nov. 26, and they usually can stay open for three weekends. Miller said the majority of people come the first week. Depending on how many trees they have this year and how many people come, he expects to only stay open a maximum of two weekends.
“If the trend continues, we’re going to have to have an email list and be able to only sell to a certain number of people,” he said. “The most important thing is for the people who have supported our farm and any other farm, I’m a firm believer, you have to take care of the people who take care of you. The people who have come before should be able to have first reviews of the trees.”
Roland Deguire, owner of Bear’s Christmas Tree Farm in Blackstone, Mass., said they have not seen many differences this year compared to past years.
“Our farm is open like usual and we have our regular routine,” Deguire said. “I hear of others having a shortage of trees, but that isn’t the case for us.”
“We gauge how many trees we have and stop selling them when we need to, so the following year we still have some,” he said.
“Everything is costing more money, and with supplies to grow and run the farm increasing, there will be a small increase, but not by not much.”
