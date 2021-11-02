NORTH SMITHFIELD – Two captions for the Goodwin Brothers Farm Spooky Spirits Night were not with the correct photos in last week’s edition. The closeup of the little girl picking her pumpkin is Charlotte Cote and the little boy picking his pumpkin from the shelf is Jared Grasso.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Mother-daughter duo open The Modern Farmhouse on Mendon Road
-
School officials must pull porn from library shelves
-
WHA administrators on leave in latest controversy at public housing agency
-
'Smithfield model' hailed as three schools completed
-
North Smithfield to explore adding fire and rescue personnel
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.