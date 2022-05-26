SMITHFIELD – The Audubon Society of Rhode Island will present the program Composting 101 at Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, on Wednesday, June 1, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
This introductory class will cover all the steps of generating this dark, rich, and free fertilizer right at home. From choosing the set-up that is right for you, to adding compostable materials and tending your pile, this class will take participants from start to finish.
The fee is $10/member; $14/non-member. Open to adults. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
