GLOCESTER – Local residents have voiced complaints about noise coming from a local farm’s bird cannon, and the farm owners say the machine will be in use for about two more weeks while their berry crops ripen.
Glocester Police Chief Joseph DelPrete said Tuesday morning that he was aware of the cannon at White Oak Farm, located on the Glocester/Scituate town line at 74 White Oak Lane.
Numerous people have complained about the noise from the cannon in online forums and directly to police, including one anonymous resident who told The Valley Breeze & Observer that the cannon noise has been “making me crazy” since July 3.
Farm owner Paul Phillips said he was aware of residents’ complaints on social media. He said this was the first year they were using the bird cannon to protect their blueberry and peach crops.
“When the blueberries ripen up, the birds, they’re everywhere,” he said.
In past years they have used a netting system to cover their hundreds of berry bushes. But last year they took down the old posts for the nets to put up a new netting system. However, Phillips said his father, Roger, had heart surgery in February and “had a really tough time.” His recovery has not moved as quickly as expected, and Phillips said they did not have the chance to place the net posts back in the ground so they opted to purchase the bird-scare cannon for this season.
He said he starts the cannon, which is about three feet in size and runs on propane, when he begins work at 7 a.m. It stays on until about 7:30 p.m. It was originally set to go off every 30 minutes, but as the berries are getting more ripe they increased the time to every 15 to 20 minutes.
“Is it a little bit loud? It is,” Phillips said. “We’re hoping to get the blueberry patch pretty much cleaned out this week, because believe me, we don’t like hearing it either cause it’s actually in my yard. But it’s either that or lose thousands of dollars worth of blueberries…”
Phillips said the blueberries begin ripening in July, and he expects to finish clearing their crop in the next week or the week after. The cannon has been running since July 3, and he said it will shut off when they finish harvesting the crop.
Complaints about the cannon noise are the latest in the long string of complaints on social media and elsewhere about this area of the northwestern part of the state becoming increasingly loud with regular backyard gunfire and ATV noise.
DelPrete told The Breeze the department will respond to calls of ATV complaints if riders are on main roads outside of private property. He said one area where they get complaints is near Long Entry Road, an area where ATVs are known to ride in gravel and sand pits.
“We’ll investigate it, and we’ve grabbed a couple kids,” the chief said.
He said he was just out last week on Douglas Hook Road, and saw a group of young residents on ATVs in the road. After he stopped them and gave a warning, he said they were apologetic and returned to their property.
As for gunshots, they “are a regular thing that happens here,” DelPrete said. “... Unless it becomes a real safety or nuisance problem, then we’ll get involved.”
DelPrete said the department has received and responded to complaints of gunshots in the past, but said there have been no recent incidents. Occasionally, he said, officers will respond to a call but can’t find the perpetrator as they have already left the area.
He said residents are permitted to shoot on their private property, but this requires a certain acreage size, distance from neighboring homes, and a safe backstop for absorbing gunfire.
“Now we don’t allow you with 20 people to come in, because it’s not a bonafide shooting range,” DelPrete said. “But some people do that, they step into their backyard and they’ve got a big dirt pile and they’re shooting a target.”
Asked if there was an area in town that had a higher volume of gunshot noise, the chief responded simply, “It’s Glocester.”
For reporting noise complaints or safety concerns with ATVs on roadways, residents can contact police dispatch at 401-568-2533.
Town Council President William Reichert said noise complaints are typically reported to the police. Occasionally, issues can rise to the Town Council level, he said, but nothing has come up recently. Reichart, who lives in the western part of town, also noted he personally had seen declining ATV activity in this area in recent years.
One noise issue from about a year ago, Reichart recalled, came up after the town had allowed hunting on a portion of a 100-acre plot of town land along Snake Hill Road. Officials later reversed course on the decision and reverted the land back to passive use.
