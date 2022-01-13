Yes, I know last week I said it was the end, but an old saying, “There’s many a slip twixt cup and lip” comes to mind. In my case not even two full days had elapsed after hitting “send” on last week’s column than I heard a story that was just begging to be told and it was off to the races again. Too late to stop the presses, so to speak, The Breeze said they could just add a note at the end of the retirement piece and to go ahead and write the story.
So here it goes.
I’m not sure how many of you are Edgar Allen Poe fans, but I think the scariest story I ever read by him was called “The Telltale Heart,” a title that kept coming to mind when I heard the tale I want to share here, which I keep thinking of as “The Telltale Fart.” Here’s how it all played out.
My nephew Alex and his wife, Katie, relative newlyweds, were going to St. Louis, Mo., to spend the holidays with Katies’s family. Wanting to reduce their chances of exposure to COVID, they decided it would be safest to drive from their home in Boston, taking their large black dog, Obe, with them.
All went well. They arrived in time to celebrate a fairly quiet Christmas, and were looking forward to seeing a whole bunch of Katie’s mom’s family who were slated to arrive the following morning for a bigger celebration.
And then Obe farted.
Apparently, it was quite noxious, but I will let Alex tell you about it in his own words. (I interviewed him for this story).
“Twas the night of Christmas and we were all gathered in the living room.
Me, Katie, her parents, Charlie (Katie’s brother), and Charlie’s girlfriend, Hailey, were all there.
Five people from Katie’s family were planning on driving down from Chicago the next day to spend the next week with us.
When Katie’s mom crinkled her nose and said something like, “Oh my, what is that? That dog has got to go.”
Katie’s dad agreed.
And me, Katie, and Charlie, smelling nothing, were all confused.
We said we didn’t smell anything.
And then Katie’s mom asked if everyone was feeling okay. And Charlie said he did feel off.
His girlfriend put her hand on his forehead and said he felt very warm, so we gave him some rapid tests we had in our car and he failed all of them.
The rest is history.”
He also went on to say that although no one else felt ill at the moment, by Monday everyone but Charlie’s girlfriend was sick.
They were able to call off the big family party in the nick of time before anyone else could be inadvertently infected. The irony of it all was that had it not been for the “Telltale Fart” that clued them in to the danger, no one would have even known there was COVID in the house until it was too late.
When I told someone this story yesterday, she quipped, “That pup deserves an extra belly rub.”
Well done, Obe!
Rhea Bouchard Powers is a writer from Cumberland.
