We’re not talking about your schedule when you’re retired. We mean your joints and muscles, which can get more stiff as we get older. A more flexible body can help with your golf swing, your tennis game and just with getting around in general. If you spend a lot of time sitting or looking at a screen, it can be easy to get too stiff.
Here are some simple exercises from Silver Sneakers to keep you moving.
Overhead side stretch
Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and raise your arms overhead. Interlace your fingers. Keeping your torso long, lean gently to the left and hold for 10-30 seconds. Return to center, then repeat on the other side. If that’s too hard, sit tall in a chair, keeping your hips, knees and toes forward. Rest your arms on your hips or keep them down by your sides, then bend.
Shoulder stretch
Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and reach your right arm across your body. Place your left hand on your upper right arm and gently draw your right arm closer. Hold for 10-30 seconds, release and switch arms. Repeat. If that’s too hard, sit tall in a chair, keeping your hips, knees and toes forward, then do the arm exercise.
Triceps stretch
Stand with your feet hip-width apart and raise your arms overhead. Bend your right arm so it’s behind your head and place your left hand above your right elbow. Gently draw your right arm in and hold for 10-30 seconds. Release, switch arms and repeat. If that’s too hard, sit tall in a chair, keeping your hips, knees and toes forward. For a more shallow stretch, don’t reach your bottom hand and as far and do the exercise as instructed above.
Hamstring stretch
Place your right heel on a bench with your leg straight and your toes pointing up. Without rounding your back, gently hinge forward from your hips until you feel a comfortable stretch. Hold for 10-30 seconds, release, switch legs and repeat. If that’s too hard, do this stretch while seated in a chair and resting your heel on the floor in front of you.
